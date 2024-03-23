Tech Mahindra and IBM Launch Lounge to Boost Digital Growth in APAC

Discover how Tech Mahindra and IBM's new Synergy Lounge in Singapore is set to accelerate digital adoption and innovation for enterprises across APAC.

Tech Mahindra and IBM inaugurated the Synergy Lounge in Singapore, aiming to propel digital adoption across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The initiative seeks to support enterprises in leveraging cutting-edge technologies to address complex business challenges, enhance customer service, and increase operational efficiency.

Location: The Lounge is situated at Tech Mahindra’s campus in Singapore. Technologies Focus: AI, Intelligent Automation, Hybrid Cloud, 5G, Edge Computing, Cybersecurity, and more.

Collaboration: Shares best practices with Tech Mahindra’s Synergy Lounge in Bengaluru and other Centers of Excellence.

Hex-I Concept: Features six stages—ignite, inspire, ideate, innovate, infuse, implement—to facilitate innovation.

Global Access: Open to enterprises worldwide to explore and test new solutions.

Bridging Innovation with Practical Application

The Synergy Lounge is designed to serve as a hub for co-innovation and co-development, focusing primarily on AI and next-generation technologies. Kunal Purohit, Chief Digital Services Officer at Tech Mahindra, emphasized the company’s commitment to integrating AI into business operations and making it accessible. The Lounge aims to serve as a collaborative space where enterprises can explore, prototype, and validate new ideas across various industries, including communication, media, automotive, manufacturing, and healthcare.

A Step Towards Technological Synergy

Chetan Krishnamurthy, Vice President, Ecosystem and Digital Sales, Asia Pacific, at IBM, highlighted the success of the existing Synergy Lounge in Bengaluru. He noted the shared vision of utilizing advanced technology to tackle business challenges. The new Lounge in Singapore is expected to continue this trajectory, enhancing productivity and competitiveness for clients in the APAC region.

A dedicated team will operate from the Synergy Lounge, focusing on creating synergistic solutions that capitalize on the strengths of both Tech Mahindra and IBM. This collaboration marks a significant step towards fostering technological innovation in the APAC market.