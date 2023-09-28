Top 5 Smartphones to buy under Rs. 10,000

As the festive season approaches, the enchantment of upgrading your smartphone without denting your wallet beckons. Brace yourselves for the upcoming Big Billion Days sale – your gateway to acquiring feature-rich smartphones at irresistible prices. To ensure you make the most of this sale, we’ve handpicked five smartphones under 10K that you should have on your radar before the shopping extravaganza begins.

Infinix Smart 7 is available for 5999 INR and Hot 30i is available for 7449 INR during the flipkart BBD sale from 27th Sept.

Infinix Smart 7: The Budget Marvel

Infinix has been redefining the budget smartphone landscape, and the Smart 7 is no exception. It boasts a suite of features, including a generous display, capable cameras, and a battery that keeps on going. Picture a 6.6-inch HD+ display, a 13MP dual rear camera system, a robust 5000mAh battery, and a MediaTek Helio A20 processor. With its sleek design and budget-friendly price tag, the Infinix Smart 7 is the go-to choice for savvy shoppers.

Infinix Hot 30i: Most Premium Looking Device of the Segment

This smartphone from Infinix has the best 50MP camera phone, while under the hood, it runs on the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. It offers a 90Hz refresh rate screen. It incorporates a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and the 5,000mAh battery supports 10W charging through a USB Type-C port. The camera UI features portrait, slow-mo, beauty mode, wide selfie, timelapse, AR, and more. A fingerprint scanner located on the side is also included. For connectivity the phone has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and other features.

Redmi 12C: Pixel Magic Unleashed

The Redmi 12C is all about pixel power. Its remarkable 50MP primary camera sports a larger sensor and cutting-edge 4-in-1 pixel binning technology. This translates to superior light sensitivity and jaw-dropping image quality, even when faced with tricky backlit or low-light scenarios. Launched in December 2022, it’s driven by the robust MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor, promising a harmonious blend of performance and seamless entertainment.

Samsung Galaxy M13: 5G Brilliance on a Budget

If you crave the prowess of 5G without straining your wallet, the Samsung Galaxy M13 is your knight in shining armor. Flaunting a design reminiscent of flagship models, it features a sturdy plastic body and packs a punch with its triple-camera setup, Samsung Exynos processor, and a feature set that meets the needs of the discerning smartphone user.

Realme narzo 50i: Colors Come Alive

Realme’s narzo 50i bursts onto the scene with its vibrant color options and an immersive display that breathes life into your content. Fuelled by the robust Unisoc T612 processor, it guarantees a consistent and fluid performance. Plus, it’s equipped with a robust battery that supports 10W fast charging, ensuring you’re always ready for action.

These five smartphones are a testament to exceptional value for money, combining impressive displays, robust processors, and long-lasting batteries, all within the budget-friendly threshold of 10K. As the Big Billion Days sale approaches, don’t forget to compare prices, hunt for discounts, and gear up for a tech-savvy shopping spree. Your perfect smartphone awaits, tailored to your needs and your budget.