Top 5 Snapdragon-Powered Android Smartphones Over ₹50,000: iQOO, Realme, OnePlus, and More

05/12/2024
Sovan Mandal
3 Min Read
Top 5 Snapdragon-Powered Android Smartphones Over ₹50,000
Discover five flagship Android smartphones powered by Snapdragon chipsets from brands like iQOO, Realme, and Samsung, priced above ₹50,000.

If you’re in the market for a high-end Android phone, opting for one with a Snapdragon processor is a common choice among smartphone manufacturers. The Snapdragon chipset remains a favorite, despite MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 being a competitive alternative in the flagship segment. Here’s a guide to five standout smartphones featuring Snapdragon chipsets, each priced over ₹50,000.

iQOO 13: A Gaming Powerhouse

Launched recently in India, the iQOO 13 stands out with its Snapdragon 8 Enite, the latest from Qualcomm. This phone is equipped with a specialized Q2 gaming chip for enhanced performance, a 6.82-inch, 144Hz display, and a versatile triple camera setup that includes 50 MP sensors across the board for main, ultra-wide, and telephoto shots. Sales start on December 11, with a pre-booking option available from December 5. The starting price is ₹54,999 for the 12GB+256GB model, with discounts available during the launch period.

Realme GT 7 Pro: Designed for Intense Tasks

The Realme GT 7 Pro is tailored for performance-intensive activities such as gaming and video editing, thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It boasts 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of storage. Its camera system includes a 50 MP wide, a 50 MP telephoto, and an 8 MP ultra-wide shooter. Available from November 29, this model’s pricing begins at ₹59,999 for the 12GB+256GB version, available on Amazon and Realme India’s store.

OnePlus 13: Anticipated Release

The OnePlus 13 is expected to debut in India this December. Known for its Hasselblad-tuned triple-camera setup, the device also features a trendy flat display and sides. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite, making it a promising choice for brand loyalists awaiting its launch.

Xiaomi 14: A Photographer’s Delight

The Xiaomi 14, tuned by Leica Optics, is ideal for photography enthusiasts. It comes equipped with a 50 MP triple camera system and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, shared with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Originally priced over ₹65,000, it is now available for ₹49,999 on Amazon, thanks to recent discounts and offers.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Built to Last

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra launched early in 2024, features a durable titanium frame and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset. It offers up to 1TB of storage and a comprehensive camera setup that includes a 200 MP main sensor. The device remains a top pick for durability and camera capabilities, especially with recent price adjustments post the launch of its competitors.

