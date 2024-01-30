Urbn Introduces New Magnetic Wireless Power Banks

Urbn, a brand known for charging solutions, has launched a new product, the Magnetic Wireless power bank, MagTag, available in 10,000 mAh and 5,000 mAh capacities. These products are part of their ‘black edition’ range, priced at INR 2,999 and INR 2,399 respectively. They are available for purchase on various platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Urbn’s own platform, Urbnworld.com.

Key Highlights:

The MagTag offers 15W wireless charging and 20W wired charging.

It features a magnetic attachment for convenient charging on the go.

Pass-through charging allows the power bank and phone to be charged simultaneously.

Available in black, blue, and purple, with a one-year replacement warranty.

The 10,000mAh variant can charge 50% in just 30 minutes due to its Power Delivery (PD) compatibility.

The MagTag is designed for both iOS and Android users, featuring a MagTag ring for wireless charging. It comes in multiple colors and is backed by a one-year replacement warranty. The product is competitively priced and charges fully in 3–4 hours.

Sagar Gwallani, Founder & CEO of Urbn, commented on the launch, emphasizing the brand’s commitment to addressing technological challenges. He highlighted the convenience and efficiency of the MagTag, which is designed to meet the needs of both Android and iOS users. Gwallani pointed out the importance of seamless technology integration in the daily lives of users.

The 10,000 mAh MagTag, priced at INR 2,999, features 15W Fast Wireless Charging, 20W ultrafast Wired Charging, dual output capability, a strong magnetic hold, Magsafe compatibility, and BIS certification for quality and safety. It also comes with a one-year warranty.

The 5,000mAh MagTag, priced at INR 2,399, offers similar features in a more compact form, with 12W wired charging capability and sufficient capacity for a full day’s use.

Urbn has established itself as a significant player in the power bank market, achieving top seller status on Amazon with an average rating of 4.1 and leading sales at Croma stores. The company has sold over 8 million products to date.