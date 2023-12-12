Vicky Kaushal Partners with G-SHOCK as Brand Ambassador

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has teamed up with G-SHOCK, the renowned watch brand from Casio, as its brand ambassador. This collaboration brings together G-SHOCK’s legacy of durable, innovative watches and Kaushal’s prominent presence in Indian cinema.

Vicky Kaushal, known for his roles in both commercial and independent films, is G-SHOCK’s new brand ambassador.

G-SHOCK, a brand under Casio, is recognized for its durable and innovative watches, boasting a legacy spanning over four decades.

The partnership aims to synergize G-SHOCK’s ethos of “Absolute Toughness” with Kaushal’s persona and achievements in the Hindi Film Industry.

G-SHOCK India announced its partnership with Vicky Kaushal, who has established himself as a prominent actor in both commercial blockbusters and poignant cinema. G-SHOCK, known for its robust and trend-setting watches, finds a parallel in Kaushal’s qualities of confidence, empathy, and emotional intelligence.

The G-SHOCK brand, developed using Japanese technology, emphasizes shock resistance, precision, and fashion. Its products, crafted from high-quality materials like resin and metal, feature advanced technologies. These watches are not only shock-resistant but also boast multifunctional features like stopwatches and world-time displays, catering to various consumer needs.

Mr. Hideki Imai, Managing Director of Casio India, expressed his enthusiasm about Kaushal joining the G-SHOCK family. He highlighted that Kaushal’s spirit and personality resonate with G-SHOCK’s values, making him an ideal representative for the brand. Imai anticipates that this partnership will strengthen G-SHOCK’s connection with consumers who value adventure, endurance, and durability.

G-SHOCK positions itself as a lifestyle-centric brand, resonating with youth subcultures and symbolizing adventure and resilience. Kaushal’s career in the Hindi Film Industry, marked by impactful performances and a resilient attitude, aligns with G-SHOCK’s commitment to toughness and style.

Vicky Kaushal shared his excitement about joining the G-SHOCK family, appreciating the brand’s commitment to pushing boundaries and its enduring spirit. He views the partnership as a natural fit, aligning with his own journey as an actor who constantly ventures into new territories. This collaboration highlights the shared values of flamboyance, boldness, and high performance between Kaushal and G-SHOCK, embodying their collective spirit of ‘Absolute Toughness.’