ViewSonic Introduces First Xbox-Compatible 4K Projectors

ViewSonic Corp. has introduced the first projectors globally bearing the “Designed for Xbox” badge. The X1-4K and X2-4K LED projectors, compatible with Xbox, offer 1440p 120hz support, targeting gamers seeking advanced visual performance. These models provide 4K UHD resolution on a 100″ screen, complemented by audio from Harman Kardon speakers.

Key Highlights:

ViewSonic launches X1-4K and X2-4K LED projectors, the first globally to be “Designed for Xbox.”

These projectors support 1440p 120hz, offering 4K UHD visuals and sound from Harman Kardon speakers.

The X1-4K and X2-4K ensure smooth gameplay with a 4.2ms Ultra-Fast Input and 240Hz refresh rate.

Features include compatibility with Xbox CEC, automatic gaming mode, and high native contrast ratio for detailed imagery.

The projectors provide 2,900 Lumens brightness, a 30,000-hour lifespan, and have TÜV SÜD’s Low Blue Light certification.

Flexible installation options include ceiling-mounting for the X1-4K and a short-throw design for the X2-4K.

Prices are set at INR 2,99,000 for the X1-4K and INR 3,25,000 for the X2-4K.

VP of Sales and Marketing at ViewSonic India, Mr. Muneer Ahmad, remarked, “With the rising number of gaming enthusiasts in the younger demographic, we aim to expand the gaming landscape. Our collaboration with Microsoft allows us to offer an enhanced gaming experience to Xbox enthusiasts. Our projectors integrate a combination of resolution and refresh rate, enhancing the gaming and home entertainment experience.”

The projectors are designed to sync seamlessly with Xbox. Upon starting the console, the projectors turn on simultaneously through Xbox’s CEC feature. When connected via HDMI 2, they automatically shift to gaming mode for optimal visuals. The Texas Instruments 0.65″ DMD chip in these projectors ensures high contrast ratios, bringing out details in various lighting conditions.

In addition to gaming, these projectors serve as a hub for home entertainment. They utilize 3rd generation LED technology for improved brightness and promise a long lifespan. They are also the first projectors to receive the TÜV SÜD’s Low Blue Light certification, addressing concerns about eye health during prolonged use.

The X1-4K is suitable for ceiling installations, while the X2-4K’s short-throw design allows for placement on a coffee table, projecting a 100” display from just 1.5m away. Their adjustable keystone and corner capabilities enable easy setup without rearranging furniture.

For more information about the X1-4K & X2-4K projectors, visit: https://www.youtu.be/EJRayglq_Rk.