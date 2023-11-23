ViewSonic’s LS Series Advances Enterprise Sustainability Goals

ViewSonic Corp., a global provider of visual solutions, has made significant strides in the B2B sector with its Luminous Superior series lamp-free projectors. These projectors offer high brightness and are designed to be more energy-efficient, have an extended lifespan, and be eco-friendlier than traditional lamp-based projectors. This advancement is in line with the company’s efforts to meet Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) requirements and enhance business sustainability.

Key Highlights:

ViewSonic’s lamp-free projectors align with SDG12 for sustainable consumption and production.

The LS series uses laser and LED technology, offering 2,000 to 6,000 ANSI Lumens with reduced power consumption.

Transitioning to lamp-free projectors results in significant power and cost savings, as well as reduced CO2 emissions.

The LS series projectors have an extended lifespan compared to traditional lamp-based projectors, reducing the total cost of ownership and maintenance needs.

ViewSonic is expanding its carbon footprint measurements and encouraging partners to seek greenhouse gas verification and reduction certifications.

Dean Tsai, General Manager of Projector & LED Display Business Unit at ViewSonic, highlighted the importance of ESG and the company’s commitment to fostering a sustainable future. He revealed a five-year goal to increase the proportion of lamp-free products to 70% and reduce lamp-based products to around 30%, aiming to contribute towards a carbon-neutral society.

The LS series projectors are designed to be energy-efficient, with the ability to power on and off instantly, enhancing operational efficiency. They are also more compact and lightweight, offering greater installation flexibility.

One of ViewSonic’s clients reported significant efficiency gains and cost savings after switching from a 370W lamp projector to a 210W laser-based projector. This switch resulted in a 40% reduction in power consumption over 20,000 hours of use, equivalent to the CO2 emissions from burning 171 gallons of gasoline.

ViewSonic continues to advance its sustainability efforts, with 179 models now included in their carbon footprint measurements. The company is also emphasizing the importance of green supply chains, encouraging partners to work towards the 2050 net-zero goal. This initiative is part of ViewSonic’s broader commitment to shaping a sustainable landscape.