Vijay Sales and ASUS Launch ROG Phone 8 Pro Series in India

Vijay Sales, a key player in India’s electronics retail sector, has announced an exclusive Preferred Retail Partnership with ASUS for the launch of the ROG Phone 8 Pro Series. This collaboration highlights Vijay Sales’ role in offering advanced technology and gaming experiences in India.

The ROG Phone 8 Pro Series, with its redesign, transitions from a gaming-focused device to a versatile premium smartphone. The series, featuring a more streamlined and lighter design, aims to appeal to a wider market, including gamers, streamers, content creators, and technology enthusiasts. The ASUS ROG 8 Pro (16GB+512GB) and ROG 8 Pro Edition (24GB+1TB) are priced at INR 94,999 and INR 1,19,999, respectively, offering a balance of design, durability, and performance.

Key Highlights:

The ROG Phone 8 Pro Series includes ROG Phone 8 Pro and ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition.

Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform with up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage.

Prices set at INR 94,999 for the ROG Phone 8 Pro and INR 1,19,999 for the ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition.

The series features a flexible AMOLED panel with adaptive refresh rates and a peak brightness of 2500 nits.

Equipped with a tri-camera system, including a 50MP Sony sensor, a 3X telephoto lens, and a 13MP ultrawide camera.

The series is engineered with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, ensuring top-tier performance. It boasts up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage, promising a smooth user experience. The GameCool 8 thermal system’s Rapid-Cooling Conductor ensures sustained performance.

Mr. Nilesh Gupta, Director at Vijay Sales, commented on the partnership, “We are thrilled to be the exclusive Preferred Retail Partner for the ROG Phone 8 Pro Series. Our history with ASUS, including our partnerships for the ROG Phone 6 and 7 series, has been successful. The ROG Phone 8 Pro Series elevates the gaming experience with its display, processor, and camera. We are excited to offer this series to our customers across India.”

Mr. Dinesh Sharma, Business Head at ASUS India, expressed enthusiasm about the series, emphasizing its design and features tailored for gamers and enthusiasts. He noted the upgraded camera system, gaming performance, and IP68 rating, setting a new benchmark for mobile experiences. He also acknowledged the ongoing partnership with Vijay Sales, ensuring the availability of this gaming phone to Indian customers.

The ROG Phone 8 Pro series boasts a 6.78″ flexible AMOLED panel with LTPO technology, offering adaptive refresh rates and excellent visibility even in bright conditions. The collaboration with Pixelworks enhances color accuracy for an immersive visual experience. The phone’s camera system, featuring a 50MP Sony sensor, a 3X telephoto lens, and a 13MP ultrawide camera, is complemented by ASUS HyperClarity technology for detailed photography.

AI-enhanced gaming features include Background Mode, X Capture, X Sense, and AI Grabber. The series also introduces AniMe Vision for customizable displays and retains AirTrigger ultrasonic controls for a console-like gaming experience.

Vijay Sales, with a legacy of over 56 years and more than 130 retail stores, is set to bring the ROG Phone 8 Series to Indian consumers through both its physical and online platforms.