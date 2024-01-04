Vivo Launches X100 Series with Advanced Imaging Features

Vivo has introduced its new flagship X100 series, including the X100 Pro and X100 models, in partnership with ZEISS. This series emphasizes advanced imaging capabilities, leveraging the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset for enhanced performance. The series also includes notable upgrades in storage options and color variants.

Key Highlights:

The X100 Pro and X100 feature advanced telephoto cameras with a unique Telephoto Sunshot feature.

Both models use the vivo ZEISS Co-engineered Imaging System, offering enhanced photographic capabilities.

They are the first in India to utilize the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset.

The X100 Pro is available in a 16GB+512GB variant, while the X100 offers 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB options.

Vivo has introduced new color options: Asteroid Black for X100 Pro, and Stargaze Blue and Asteroid Black for X100.

Both devices offer purchase options on a 24 Months No Cost EMI | Zero Down Payment plan, with additional cashback and upgrade offers.

The vivo X100 series marks a significant advancement in mobile photography, featuring a collaboration with ZEISS. The series includes the X100 Pro and X100 models, both boasting enhanced camera systems and a new telephoto shooting capability with up to 100x zoom. The Telephoto Sunshot feature is a notable addition, designed to improve photography during sunrise and sunset.

These smartphones also showcase upgrades in imaging, performance, and their operating systems. The integration of the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, along with the Pro Imaging chip V3 in the X100 Pro and V2 in the X100, enhances overall performance and battery life.

Vikas Tagra, Head of Product Management at vivo India, emphasized the breakthrough in mobile photography that the X100 series represents, especially in collaboration with ZEISS. He highlighted the advanced camera system and features that redefine flagship smartphone expectations. Anku Jain, Managing Director at MediaTek India, also commented on the powerful capabilities of the Dimensity 9300, noting its role in enhancing video capture, gaming, and AI processing in the X100 Pro.

The X100 Pro features a 50MP Triple Camera Setup, including a ZEISS APO Floating Telephoto Camera and a Super Wide-Angle Camera. This setup allows for exceptional image quality across various scenarios. The X100, on the other hand, is equipped with a 50MP VCS True Color Main Camera and a 64 MP ZEISS Telephoto Camera, among other features.

Both models introduce the Telephoto Sunshot feature for enhanced sunset and sunrise photography. Additionally, the X100 Pro offers 4K Cinematic Portrait Video capabilities, further enriching the video shooting experience.

The X100 series also brings dual-chip performance, combining the Dimensity 9300 with customized vivo chips for both models. This combination results in significant performance improvements and energy efficiency. The series features large batteries and supports fast charging, adding to the overall user experience.

Display-wise, the X100 series smartphones boast a 6.78” 3D Curved AMOLED FHD+ display with an 8T LTPO Eye Protection display. This ensures a smooth and eye-friendly viewing experience, even in low-light conditions.

In terms of design, the X100 series continues vivo’s tradition of sleek and stylish smartphones. Both models are equipped with IP68 protection, enhancing their durability. Running on Funtouch OS14, the phones offer features such as RAM Saver, Mini Window, and Motion Blur for an enhanced user experience.

Lastly, as part of vivo’s commitment to ‘Make in India,’ the X100 series is manufactured in vivo’s Greater Noida facility, employing around 10,000 individuals. This aligns with vivo’s initiative to support local manufacturing and contribute to the Indian economy.