vivo Y58 Price Drops in India to INR 18,499  

vivo Y58 price in India drops to INR 18,499. The smartphone boasts a 50MP camera, 6000mAh battery, and Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor.  

Vishal Jain
vivo has announced a price reduction for its Y58 smartphone in India. The device, previously priced at INR 19,499, is now available for INR 18,499 for the 8GB+128GB variant. This new price is effective starting August 8th and can be availed on Flipkart, the vivo India e-store, and all partner retail stores.

The vivo Y58 is available in two color options: Himalayan Blue and Sundarbans Green. Key features of the device include a 6.72-inch FHD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 50MP AI portrait camera, and a 6000mAh battery.

Key Specifications and Features:

  • Display: 6.72-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1024 nits peak brightness.
  • Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • Camera: 50MP rear camera, 8MP front camera with Aura Light.
  • Battery: 6000mAh with 44W fast charging.
  • RAM and Storage: 8GB RAM (expandable up to 16GB), 128GB storage.
  • Software: Funtouch OS 14
  • Other features: Dual speakers, 300% volume Audio Booster, IP64 dust and water resistance

With this price revision, vivo aims to make the Y58 more accessible to a wider range of consumers, offering a compelling package of features at a competitive price point. The device’s combination of a large battery, impressive display, capable camera, and powerful performance makes it a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market.

