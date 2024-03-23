Whirlpool Introduces New AC Range with Advanced Technology in India

Discover Whirlpool's 2024 AC range in India, featuring advanced 6th Sense IntelliCool Technology for personalized cooling. Explore the innovative features and availability online.

Whirlpool of India has unveiled its 2024 air conditioner (AC) series, equipped with 6th Sense IntelliCool Technology. This new range promises an efficient cooling experience tailored to the user’s environment, marking a significant step forward in the home cooling solutions sector.

Key Highlights:

The launch introduces 6th Sense IntelliCool Technology for dynamic temperature and humidity adjustments.

The new AC range offers personalized comfort with 3D Air modes and Xpand technology for energy efficiency.

Whirlpool aims to meet consumer demand for advanced technology in air conditioning with this introduction.

Whirlpool’s latest AC models are designed to automatically adapt to changing environmental and weather conditions using smart sensors and algorithms. This approach ensures optimal comfort levels while maximizing energy efficiency. The 6th Sense IntelliCool Technology stands out by dynamically adjusting various factors such as temperature, humidity, airflow, and air direction to provide a comfortable indoor climate.

Innovative Features for Enhanced Comfort

The 2024 Whirlpool Air Conditioner Range is distinguished by several key features aimed at providing unparalleled personalized comfort. These include:

3D Air modes: Offers Focused Air Mode for rapid cooling, Diffused Air Mode for a gentle breeze, and Sweep Air Mode for uniform cooling.

Offers Focused Air Mode for rapid cooling, Diffused Air Mode for a gentle breeze, and Sweep Air Mode for uniform cooling. 3D Cool technology: Employs 3D air vents for quick heat removal, ensuring effective cooling even at high temperatures.

Employs 3D air vents for quick heat removal, ensuring effective cooling even at high temperatures. Xpand technology: Allows for adjustable cooling capacity, ranging from 47% for energy saving to 110% for increased cooling demand.

Allows for adjustable cooling capacity, ranging from 47% for energy saving to 110% for increased cooling demand. Intellisense Inverter Technology:Incorporates the latest compressor technology for optimized cooling efficiency.

Kumar Gaurav Singh, Vice President-Marketing at Whirlpool of India, emphasized the company’s commitment to innovation and addressing consumer needs for a customized cooling experience. The 2024 AC range is designed to set a new standard in the air conditioning industry with its advanced features and energy-efficient solutions.

Availability

The 2024 Air Conditioner Range is now available for purchase on Whirlpool India’s official website, offering models with capacities ranging from 1 ton to 2 ton and energy ratings of 3 star and 5 star, respectively. For more details, consumers are encouraged to visit Whirlpool India’s website.

Whirlpool continues to contribute to household comfort and convenience through its innovative products, aligning with its mission to provide care in everyday life. The company’s adherence to industry safety standards and commitment to product durability and efficiency has helped establish a trusted relationship with customers worldwide.