Will your iPhone and iPad support iOS 19, iPadOS 19? Leaked list reveals eligible devices

Will your iPhone and iPad be compatible with iOS 19 and iPadOS 19? A new leak reveals the list of eligible devices for the upcoming updates.

After rolling out iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 this year to all compatible devices, Apple seems to be working on the next iteration for iPhones and iPads, presumably called iOS 19 and iPadOS 19. These updates may not be made official until WWDC next year. However, before that, the list of iPhones that will be receiving the iOS 19 update and iPads that will get the iPadOS 19 upgrade has surfaced online.

iOS 19 Eligible Device List Leaks Out

According to a report from the French publication iphonesoft, iOS 19 will be compatible with all the existing iPhone models. The update will hit all the latest models like the iPhone 16, iPhone 15, and iPhone 14 series. Older generation models, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and more are also said to receive the update when it’s rolled out, possibly in the second half of 2025. The original iPhone SE from 2020 and iPhone SE 2022 will also reportedly get the iOS 19 upgrade.

While the older devices may also get the new iOS 19 update, some features could be reserved for more latest iPhones, probably because of the hardware support/restrictions.

Here’s the complete list of iPhones reportedly eligible for iOS 19:

iPhone 16 series

iPhone 15 series

iPhone 14 series

iPhone 13 series

iPhone 12 series

iPhone 11 series

iPhone XS and XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE 2020

iPhone SE 2022

iPadOS 19 Eligible Devices

On the other hand, the report also sheds light on the iPadOS 19 eligible devices list as well. As per the report, Apple may drop support for the 7th-generation iPad as the firmware requirement is said to be A12 chipset and the said iPad ships with the A10 SoC.

Here’s the complete list of iPads reportedly eligible for iPadOS 19:

iPad mini (5th generation or later)

iPad (8th gen or later)

iPad Air (3rd generation or later)

iPad Pro (2018 or later)

Since both lists are based on a report, we suggest you take them with a pinch of salt and wait for Apple to confirm more details.