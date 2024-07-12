Wynk Music Offers Rs 1 Premium Subscription to Celebrate “Sarfira” Release

Wynk Music celebrates the release of "Sarfira" with a Rs 1 Wynk Premium subscription on July 12th. Enjoy ad-free music, unlimited downloads, and more!

Wynk Music, a top music streaming platform in India, is offering a special one-day promotion on July 12th where users can subscribe to Wynk Premium for only Rs 1. This unique offer is in collaboration with the movie “Sarfira,” which tells the story of G. R. Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan and a pioneer of affordable air travel in India.

Benefits of Wynk Premium

Wynk Premium subscribers enjoy an enhanced music experience with features such as:

Ad-free streaming

Unlimited downloads

High-quality audio with Dolby Atmos

Unlimited HelloTunes

Beyond these features, Wynk Premium also offers exclusive experiences like meet-and-greets with artists, movie set visits, and more.

Exclusive Wynk Premium Initiatives

Some recent examples of exclusive Wynk Premium experiences include:

A chance to visit the sets of the sci-fi action thriller “Kalki 2898 AD”

An opportunity to meet international music star Ed Sheeran

A coffee date with singer Jubin Nautiyal

How to Avail the Offer

To take advantage of this limited-time offer and subscribe to Wynk Premium for Rs 1, visit https://open.wynk.in/hp on July 12th.