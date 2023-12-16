XECH Introduces ‘Cerebro’: India’s Innovative Head-Eye-Neck Massager

XECH, a consumer tech company based in Mumbai, has announced the launch of ‘Cerebro’, an innovative product in the field of relaxation technology. Cerebro is designed to provide a comprehensive massage experience, targeting the eyes, neck, and head. This product marks a significant development in massage technology, aiming to alleviate stress and enhance relaxation for its users.

Key Highlights:

Cerebro is a multifunctional massager targeting the head, eyes, and neck.

It offers four massage modes, catering to individual relaxation needs.

Features include adjustable sizing, USB C rechargeable battery, and a futuristic design.

The product is intended for a wide range of users, including professionals, students, and homemakers.

Available for purchase on the XECH website and Amazon.

XECH Cerebro’s design incorporates a unique approach to massage technology. It features four massage modes, each carefully designed to cater to different relaxation needs. The massager is adaptable in size, ensuring a comfortable fit for a variety of users. Additionally, its USB C rechargeable battery facilitates ease of use, making the product convenient for on-the-go relaxation.

Pranay Punjabi, the Founder of XECH, expressed his enthusiasm for Cerebro, highlighting its innovative design and functionality. He described the product as a transformative tool for stress relief and relaxation. According to Punjabi, the massager has garnered significant interest and is expected to be well-received by consumers.

Cerebro is particularly geared towards urban professionals, students, homemakers, and tech enthusiasts. It offers a holistic relaxation experience, fitting effortlessly into various lifestyles. The device is designed for use after long workdays, during study breaks, or as part of a regular wellness routine. It promises a quick and effective 15-minute massage session, making relaxation accessible anytime, anywhere.

The product’s availability on the XECH website and Amazon provides customers with a convenient purchasing option. The massager is priced starting at INR 15,999, with a 1-year warranty included.

Annexure – Product Details: XECH Cerebro includes an integrated speaker for music and a microphone for taking calls without removing the massager. The operation is simplified with a one-button system, and each massage cycle lasts 15 minutes.