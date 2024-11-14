15 Games Coming Soon to Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade expands its library with 15 new games this holiday season! Discover exciting titles like Skate City: New York, Talking Tom Blast Park, and FINAL FANTASY IV (3D REMAKE)+, all ad-free and with no in-app purchases.

As technology continues to redefine entertainment, Apple Arcade is raising the bar this holiday season with the addition of 15 new games. This expansion provides subscribers with an even wider array of immersive and engaging experiences to enjoy across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. Apple Arcade stands out as a unique gaming service with its commitment to providing a premium, family-friendly experience. Its extensive catalog of over 250 games is completely free of ads and in-app purchases, ensuring uninterrupted fun for players of all ages.

A Diverse Collection for Every Gamer

Whether you’re a seasoned gamer or just looking for some casual fun, Apple Arcade offers a diverse selection to suit every taste. Sports enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the action of NFL Retro Bowl ’25 and NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition, while puzzle lovers can test their strategic thinking with the poker-inspired card game, Balatro+. For those seeking whimsical adventures, Sneaky Sasquatch offers a delightful escape. And with a vast library of both new and classic titles spanning various genres, there’s truly something for everyone.

New Additions to the Apple Arcade Lineup

Here’s a closer look at the exciting new titles coming soon to Apple Arcade:

Launching December 5th

Talking Tom Blast Park by Outfit7: Join Talking Tom and his friends on a mission to save Blast Park from the mischievous Rakoonz. Wield an arsenal of wacky blasters, like the Duckinator and Power Plunger, to overcome obstacles, upgrade your equipment, and restore the park to its former glory.

Boggle: Arcade Edition by Zynga: Apple Arcade welcomes a new edition of the beloved word game, Boggle. Enjoy hours of fun with friends and family in multiplayer modes, embark on a solo adventure, and sharpen your word-finding skills with a curated course.

PAC-MAN 256+ by Bandai Namco and Hipster Whale: This remastered version of the iconic maze game blends classic PAC-MAN gameplay with fresh challenges. Navigate the maze, outsmart the ghosts, and avoid the encroaching Glitch while utilizing new power-ups and boosts.

Hot Wheels: Race Off+ by Hutch Games: Experience the high-octane thrills of Hot Wheels racing with authentic cars and gravity-defying tracks. Race across 60 tracks filled with loops, jumps, and boosters, upgrade your collection of 30 Hot Wheels cars, and compete against friends and players worldwide.

Barbie Color Creations+ by StoryToys: Calling all aspiring artists and Barbie fans! This game provides a creative outlet to design and customize your own Barbie dolls, outfits, and accessories. Experiment with various art tools, take on themed design challenges, and create vibrant scenes.

Little Cities: Diorama by nDreams (Apple Vision Pro): Experience city building like never before with this innovative spatial gaming experience designed for Apple Vision Pro. Seamlessly integrate your creations into your real-world environment, utilize intuitive gesture controls, and watch your diorama city come to life.

Launching December 9th

FINAL FANTASY IV (3D REMAKE)+ by Square Enix: Relive the magic of FINAL FANTASY IV with this stunning 3D remake. Featuring updated graphics, enhanced gameplay, and added voice acting, this classic RPG introduces the innovative Active Time Battle system that revolutionized the franchise.

FF IV: THE AFTER YEARS+ by Square Enix: The epic saga continues in this 3D remake of FINAL FANTASY IV: THE AFTER YEARS. Set years after the events of its predecessor, this game features ten unique tales, a cast of returning characters and new heroes, and the strategic Active Time Battle system with the added element of Lunar Phases affecting combat.

Launching January 9th

Skate City New York by Snowman and Agens: Immerse yourself in the vibrant energy of the Big Apple with this installment of the acclaimed Skate City franchise. Explore iconic New York City locations, master a variety of tricks, and experience the thrill of skateboarding through the city’s streets, subways, and waterfronts.

Gears & Goo by Resolution Games (Apple Vision Pro): This groundbreaking game for Apple Vision Pro combines elements of tower defense and base building with the immersive capabilities of spatial computing. Strategically defend your base against waves of Goo, utilizing tactile mechanics and interactive elements to customize your defenses.

Three Kingdoms HEROES by Koei Tecmo: Enter a world of strategic warfare in this turn-based battle game inspired by the "Romance of the Three Kingdoms" series. Assemble a team of legendary generals, each with unique skills and stratagems, and engage in challenging battles against the AI or other players globally.

FINAL FANTASY+ by Square Enix: Revisit the origins of the legendary FINAL FANTASY series with this remastered 2D edition. Experience the timeless story with enhanced visuals, improved gameplay mechanics, and modern features like auto-battle, making it more accessible than ever.

Trials of Mana+ by Square Enix: Embark on an unforgettable journey in this action RPG where destinies intertwine. Choose your team from six unique characters, engage in dynamic combat with aerial and combo attacks, and explore a captivating world filled with magic and adventure.

Rodeo Stampede: Sky Zoo Safari+: Saddle up for a wild west adventure like no other! Ride through stampedes, lasso and befriend a variety of animals, and build your own Sky Zoo to showcase your collection.

It's Literally Just Mowing+: Escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life with this calming mowing experience. Meander through picturesque gardens and charming neighborhoods, leaving behind perfectly trimmed lawns and a sense of tranquility.

With this diverse and captivating lineup, Apple Arcade is poised to deliver a truly enriching gaming experience for all this holiday season.