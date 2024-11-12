HP Launches OMEN 35L Desktop in India for Ultimate Customizable Gaming Experience

Unleash your gaming potential with the HP OMEN 35L Desktop. Featuring Intel Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, OMEN Gaming Hub, and upgradeable components for a truly personalized gaming experience.

HP has significantly bolstered its gaming PC offerings in India with the launch of the OMEN 35L Desktop, a system designed to cater to the evolving demands of modern gamers. This new addition to the OMEN family prioritizes not only raw performance but also a deep level of customization and personalization, empowering gamers to create a truly unique gaming experience tailored to their individual preferences.

Unleashing Gaming Prowess: Performance and Customization

At the heart of the OMEN 35L Desktop lies a powerful combination of cutting-edge hardware, starting with Intel® Core™ i7 processors. These processors provide the computational muscle needed to tackle the most demanding games and applications with ease. Complementing the CPU are up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 GPUs, delivering stunning visuals, high frame rates, and immersive ray tracing capabilities for a truly next-generation gaming experience.

But HP goes beyond simply offering powerful components. The OMEN 35L is built with a modular design philosophy, allowing for extensive customization both inside and out. Gamers can fine-tune their system by selecting their preferred RAM configurations, storage options, and even personalize the aesthetics with customizable RGB lighting. This level of flexibility ensures that the OMEN 35L can adapt to individual needs and preferences, creating a gaming rig that is truly one’s own.

OMEN Gaming Hub: Your Command Center

Central to the personalized experience is the OMEN Gaming Hub, a comprehensive software suite that puts control at the gamer’s fingertips. This intuitive interface provides a centralized location for managing all aspects of the gaming experience. From fine-tuning system performance with overclocking capabilities to monitoring vital system statistics in real-time, the OMEN Gaming Hub empowers users to optimize their gameplay. Furthermore, the software allows for extensive customization of the system’s RGB lighting, enabling gamers to create captivating visual effects that synchronize with their in-game action or personal style.

Staying Cool Under Pressure: Advanced Thermal Management

Intense gaming sessions can push even the most powerful systems to their thermal limits. Recognizing this, HP has equipped the OMEN 35L Desktop with a robust cooling solution designed to maintain optimal temperatures even during extended gameplay. Large 2x140mm ARGB fans work in conjunction with a high-performance 240mm liquid cooling system to efficiently dissipate heat, ensuring consistent performance and preventing thermal throttling. This advanced thermal management system not only enhances system stability but also contributes to a quieter gaming environment.

Built for the Future: Upgradability and Longevity

HP has taken a forward-looking approach with the OMEN 35L Desktop, ensuring that it remains a relevant and powerful gaming platform for years to come. By utilizing industry-standard components, the system is inherently upgradeable, allowing gamers to easily swap out parts as newer technology becomes available. This includes the flexibility to upgrade the CPU, GPU, RAM, and storage, ensuring that the OMEN 35L can evolve alongside the ever-advancing gaming landscape. This commitment to upgradability is further exemplified by the inclusion of the OMEN Liquid Cooling system, featuring an LCD screen or RGB cap with an Asetek 7th gen pump, 120mm OMEN fans, and the OMEN Modular PSU (850W/1000W), all designed for easy maintenance and future upgrades.

Availability and Pricing

Gamers eager to experience the power and personalization of the OMEN 35L Desktop can find it now on the HP online store. With a starting price of INR 1,39,999, the OMEN 35L offers a compelling blend of performance, customization, and value. For those looking to further personalize their system, OMEN Components will be available for purchase on HP.com starting in early 2025.