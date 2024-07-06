6 Best Flip Phones in 2024: The Flip Side of Smartphones

Discover the top 6 flip phones of 2024, including Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, and more. This comprehensive guide compares features, performance, and durability to help you choose the perfect foldable smartphone for your needs.

Flip phones are making a comeback in the smartphone market, offering a unique blend of portability and functionality. Their compact design allows them to easily fit into pockets and purses, while the inner and outer displays provide enhanced usability.

Leading manufacturers like Samsung and Motorola have embraced this form factor, creating a variety of flip phones to suit different needs. This article highlights some of the best flip phones available in 2024, considering factors like durability, hinge quality, performance, and display size.

Top Flip Phone Picks: Detailed Overview

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5

Samsung’s latest offering, the Galaxy Z Flip5, boasts a large outer display, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and a reliable camera system. Its IPX8 rating ensures protection against water submersion, while the Armor Almunion Frame and improved hinge contribute to its durability. The phone features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED inner display with 120Hz refresh rate and a 3.2-inch HD AMOLED outer display capable of running full-fledged apps.

2. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

Motorola’s latest flip phone, the Razr 50 Ultra, boasts powerful specifications and a premium design. Its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor ensures top-tier performance, while the dual 50MP rear cameras with OIS promise excellent photography capabilities. The main display offers a 6.9-inch pOLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, while the 4-inch cover display allows for quick interactions and notifications. Although IP rating information is not available, the phone is expected to be water-resistant.

3. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra stands out with its large outer display, powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It allows users to run any app on the external 3.6-inch AMOLED display. The inner display measures 6.9 inches and offers a 165Hz refresh rate. While its IP52 rating provides some protection against water splashes, it might not be as robust as other options on this list.

4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, released in 2022, remains a reliable choice in 2024 due to its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It also features an IPX8 water resistance rating and a durable aluminum body. However, its outer display is smaller and less functional compared to newer models.

5. OPPO Find N3 Flip

The OPPO N3 Flip is unique for its telephoto camera, co-developed with Hasselblad, allowing for detailed captures. Its aircraft-grade steel hinge ensures durability, promising over 10,00,000 folds and unfolds. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC and features a 3.26-inch customizable outer display for running apps. The inner AMOLED display measures 6.8 inches and offers a 120Hz refresh rate.

6. Motorola Razr 40

The Motorola Razr 40 is a more affordable version of the Razr 40 Ultra, featuring the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and a 4200mAh battery. While the 1.5-inch external display is limited to notifications and music control, the inner 6.9-inch FullHD AMOLED display offers a 144Hz refresh rate. Like its counterpart, it has an IP52 rating for water resistance and a durable hinge.

Important Considerations Before Buying a Flip Phone

Inner screen durability: The inner screens of flip phones are fragile due to their flexible nature and require careful handling.

Hinge ageing: The hinge mechanism can wear down over time, although manufacturers design them to withstand numerous folds and unfolds.

Battery endurance: Due to their compact size, flip phones generally have smaller batteries compared to traditional smartphones, which can affect battery life.