Abu Dhabi Hosts First Passenger-Carrying Drone Trials in Middle East

Abu Dhabi hosts the first passenger-carrying drone trials in the Middle East, showcasing advanced smart and sustainable mobility solutions during Abu Dhabi Mobility Week.

Abu Dhabi hosted the first passenger-carrying drone trials in the Middle East during the inaugural Abu Dhabi Mobility Week from April 24 to May 1, 2024. The event showcased the city’s commitment to smart and sustainable mobility solutions.

Key Highlights:

Abu Dhabi Mobility Week held from April 24 to May 1, 2024.

First passenger-carrying drone trials in the Middle East.

Five-seater drone capable of traveling over 25km with a payload up to 350kg.

Two-seater drone capable of traveling up to 35km in 20 minutes.

Introduction to Drone Trials

During the Abu Dhabi Mobility Week, Multi Level Group (MLG) showcased advanced automation and digital transformation solutions, including two test flights of passenger-carrying drones. The first test flight involved a five-seater drone capable of traveling over 25km with a payload up to 350kg. The second test flight featured a two-seater drone that could travel up to 35km in approximately 20 minutes.

Advancements in Smart and Autonomous Vehicles

The trials represent a significant step in Abu Dhabi’s development of smart and autonomous vehicles. The Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industries (SAVI) cluster at Masdar City plays a crucial role in this advancement, contributing to the emirate’s position as a leader in smart and sustainable transportation.

Event Highlights

Held at the Advanced Mobility Hub in collaboration with Emirates Falcons Aviation, the event showcased MLG’s Autonomous Aerial Vehicles (AAVs). The highlight was the debut flight of a passenger-carrying drone in Al Ain City, marking the first eVTOL flying event in the region. The five-seater drone achieved a record-setting flight duration of 40 minutes, covering 123km.

Demonstrations and Future Prospects

The event included demonstrations of MLG’s eVTOLs and surveillance drone systems. Attendees saw the potential of these innovative solutions for transforming transportation and logistics.

Key Figures and Statements

Mohamed Hamad Al Dhaheri, a Board Member of MLG, participated in a demo flight of the fully autonomous intra-city eVTOL. Al Dhaheri expressed his excitement, stating, “Being part of this moment is truly exhilarating. The integration of technology and aviation represents significant progress for our nation, and as an Emirati, I am proud to be a part of it.”

Conclusion

Abu Dhabi continues to lead in the field of smart and sustainable mobility by hosting pioneering events and showcasing advanced technology. The successful drone trials during Abu Dhabi Mobility Week highlight the city’s ongoing efforts to innovate and enhance transportation solutions.