Philips Launches New Signature Series Airfryer with Advanced Technology

Philips has introduced its latest innovation in kitchen appliances, the Philips Signature Series Airfryer equipped with Smart Sensing Technology. The product was launched with the endorsement of Chef Ranveer Brar, highlighting its potential to enhance home cooking by providing a user-friendly, efficient cooking solution.

Key Highlights:

The Airfryer features Smart Sensing Technology which automatically adjusts cooking times and temperatures.

It includes multiple cooking functions such as frying, baking, grilling, and roasting.

The product is designed to create meals quickly while reducing fat usage by up to 90%.

Advancements in Home Cooking

The new Philips Signature Series Airfryer incorporates first-of-its-kind Smart Sensing Technology, ensuring that the cooking process is adjusted based on the type of food, which eliminates the need for manual setting adjustments and guarantees optimal cooking results for various dishes.

Mr. Gulbahar Taurani, CEO and MD at Versuni India Home Solutions Ltd, stated, “With the introduction of the Signature Series Airfryer, we continue our tradition of innovative, high-quality products. This appliance is like having a chef at home, simplifying cooking for everyone.”

Enhanced Features for Healthier Meals

The Airfryer also includes Rapid Air Technology which allows food to be cooked seven times faster than traditional methods, while Fat Removal Technology ensures meals are healthier by capturing excess fat.

Versatile Cooking Capabilities

The device’s versatility is one of its standout features, capable of cooking a range of dishes from a whole chicken to 1.4 kg of fries, making it suitable for family meals. It is also equipped with preset Smart Chef Programs developed by chefs to further simplify the cooking process.

Availability

The Philips Airfryer Signature Series is now available for purchase on the Philips Domestic Appliances website for INR 39,995.