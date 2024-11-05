Acer India Launches Iconia Tablet in 8.7-inch and 10.36-inch Sizes: Power Meets Portability

Experience the perfect blend of power and portability with Acer's new Iconia Tabs. Featuring long battery life, immersive displays, and Android 14, these tablets are ideal for work and play.

Acer has significantly bolstered its tablet offerings in India with the introduction of two new Iconia models, boasting screen sizes of 8.7 inches and 10.36 inches. These tablets are designed to cater to a wide range of users, from casual entertainment seekers to productivity-focused individuals, by striking a balance between power, portability, and modern aesthetics.

Extended Battery Life and Powerful Performance

One of the standout features of these new Iconia Tabs is their impressive battery life. The 8.7-inch model (iM9-12M), equipped with a 5100 mAh battery, allows for up to 10 hours of continuous video playback, ensuring users can enjoy extended periods of entertainment without interruption. Similarly, the 10.36-inch model (iM10-22) houses a robust 7400 mAh battery, providing comparable usage time.

Under the hood, the iM9-12M is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22T octa-core processor, while the iM10-22 utilizes the MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core processor. Both processors are optimized to deliver a smooth and responsive user experience, enabling seamless multitasking and handling demanding applications with ease.

Ample Storage, Enhanced Connectivity, and the Latest OS

Both Iconia Tab models come standard with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps, photos, videos, and other files. Furthermore, users can expand the storage capacity up to a generous 1TB via a microSD card, ensuring they never run out of space for their digital content.

Connectivity is a key strength of these tablets, with both supporting dual-band Wi-Fi for fast and reliable internet access, Bluetooth 5.2 for seamless pairing with peripherals, and Dual SIM 4G LTE for staying connected on the go. The inclusion of the latest Android 14 operating system ensures a smooth and intuitive user interface, access to the newest apps and features, and enhanced privacy controls.

Immersive Entertainment and Advanced Security Features

The 10.36-inch Iconia Tab iM10-22 elevates the entertainment experience with its crisp 2K resolution display, delivering vibrant colors and sharp details for an immersive viewing experience. Complementing the visuals, the built-in PureVoice QUAD speakers provide rich and clear audio, making it ideal for enjoying movies, games, and video calls.

Acer has also prioritized security in these tablets, with the iM10-22 featuring both face recognition and fingerprint login options. These biometric authentication methods provide an extra layer of security, ensuring that only authorized users can access the device and its contents.

Photography Capabilities and Stylish Design

For capturing memories and staying connected with loved ones, the iM9-12M offers an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The iM10-22 takes it a step further with a 16MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera, enabling users to capture high-quality photos and videos.

Both tablets are crafted with a sleek and modern design, featuring a durable metal body that exudes sophistication. A stylish flip cover is included, providing added protection against scratches and bumps while complementing the tablet’s overall aesthetic.

Pricing and Availability in the Indian Market

Acer has made these new Iconia Tabs accessible to a wide audience with competitive pricing. The Iconia Tab 8.7 (iM9-12M) is available at a starting price of Rs. 11,990, while the Iconia Tab 10.36 (iM10-22) starts at Rs. 14,990. Consumers can purchase these tablets through Acer exclusive stores, the Acer online store, and Amazon.