ViewSonic Launches LX700-4K RGB Laser Projector, Setting a New Standard in Home Cinema

05/11/2024
Hardik Mitra
2 Min Read
ViewSonic's LX700-4K RGB laser projector offers unmatched color with BT.2020, true 4K resolution, HDR/HLG, and flexible installation for the ultimate home cinema experience.

ViewSonic Corp., a leading provider of visual solutions, has introduced the LX700-4K RGB laser projector, boasting exceptional color performance and smooth visuals. As the world’s first ceiling-mounted home projector with RGB laser technology, the LX700-4K RGB achieves 100% coverage of the BT.2020 color gamut, delivering vibrant, lifelike colors for a truly immersive viewing experience.

Unmatched Color Performance and Visuals

The LX700-4K RGB utilizes RGB laser technology to produce vibrant images with 100% coverage of the BT.2020 color gamut. This translates to a more lifelike and immersive viewing experience with high color saturation and contrast. The projector boasts 5,200 RGB Laser Lumens, ensuring vivid and clear details in various lighting conditions.

True 4K Resolution and HDR/HLG Support

With 4K resolution and HDR/HLG support, the LX700-4K RGB provides an exceptionally crisp and in-depth picture. The high native contrast ratio, powered by a 0.65-inch Digital Micromirror Device (DMD) chip, enhances details, especially in dark scenes, delivering a true cinema-quality experience. The projector also employs Digital Light Processing (DLP) technology, ensuring long-lasting image quality.

Flexible Installation and Setup

The LX700-4K RGB offers flexible installation options, including a 1.6x optical zoom and vertical lens shift, allowing users to achieve the desired image size and position without altering their existing interior design. Horizontal and vertical keystone correction, along with 4-corner adjustment, ensures a perfectly shaped and symmetrical image even if the projector is placed off-center.

Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC) Support

The projector also features HDMI eARC support, enabling seamless transmission of high-quality audio and video formats for a more immersive audio-visual experience.

Gaming Excellence

Beyond cinematic experiences, the LX700-4K RGB excels in gaming, supporting QHD 1440p at 120Hz for a balance of resolution and refresh rate. With a 4.2ms ultra-fast input and a 240Hz refresh rate, the projector delivers a seamless gaming experience.

The ViewSonic LX700-4K RGB laser projector is priced at INR 4,95,000.

