Acerpure India Enters Personal Care Segment with Advanced Grooming Products

Acerpure India launches Beauty Ionic Hair Dryer & Styler and Ionic Hair Dryer with advanced technology, offering fast, frizz-free, salon-like results.

Acerpure India, a division of the Acer Group, has forayed into the personal care segment, expanding its portfolio after the successful launch of Air Purifiers, Air Circulator Fans, Televisions (UHD & QLED), and Water Purifiers. This milestone marks a significant move within just six months of Acerpure’s India operations.

Innovative Launch: Ionic Hair Care Solutions

To strengthen its foothold in the personal care market, Acerpure India has unveiled two groundbreaking products: the Acerpure Beauty Ionic Hair Dryer and Styler (DS744-10W) and the Acerpure Ionic Hair Dryer (HD364-10W). These devices are designed to offer cutting-edge technology combined with user-friendly features to meet the grooming demands of modern individuals. Positioned as the ultimate solution for “Glam on the Go,” they promise salon-grade performance with quick, effective, and safe hair care for all hair types.

Acerpure Beauty Ionic Hair Dryer and Styler: Features and Benefits

The Acerpure Beauty Ionic Hair Dryer and Styler stands out with its ergonomic design and powerful technology. Weighing just 400g, this compact device ensures easy handling, reducing wrist strain—a perfect companion for home and travel use. Key features include:

75°C Intelligent Temperature Control System: Measures air temperature over 1,000 times per second and adjusts heat using a high-performance chip to prevent overheating.

110,000 RPM Brushless Motor: Powers the dryer for smooth and efficient performance.

Seven Styling Attachments: Includes a Quick Dry Nozzle, Straightening Brush, Curly Brush, Wavy Brush, Air Volumizer, and Auto Wrap Curlers to create diverse styles, such as sleek straight hair, voluminous waves, or curls in just three minutes.

Anion Technology: Releases 22 million anions to minimize frizz, enhance shine, and ensure fast drying.

Smart Clean Function: Clears dust and debris at the touch of a button, ensuring durability and consistent performance.

Acerpure Ionic Hair Dryer: Compact and Versatile

Engineered for ultra-fast drying, the Acerpure Ionic Hair Dryer offers high efficiency while preserving natural hair moisture. This lightweight and portable device is ideal for users on the move. Features include:

Pro Dry Nozzle & Side Air Vent: Releases cool air to prevent heat damage and promote safe drying.

Customizable Modes: Includes Child Dry for sensitive hair, Scalp Dry for deep moisturizing, Style Dry for setting with cool air, and Quick Dry, which delivers results in 5-8 minutes.

Anion Technology: Similar to its counterpart, it emits 22 million anions to reduce frizz and enhance hair shine.

Foldable Design: A compact build that ensures portability for travelers.

Acerpure’s Vision for Personal Care

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vasudeva G, Director of Acerpure India, shared, “With these innovative products, we are redefining everyday grooming as a seamless blend of luxury and convenience. The Acerpure Beauty Ionic Hair Dryer and Styler and the Acerpure Ionic Hair Dryer showcase advanced technology, superior performance, and gentle care. Our aim is to empower individuals to embrace their unique styles confidently, knowing their hair is treated with precision and care. With ‘Glam on the Go, ‘Acerpure’ makes polished, professional looks accessible to all.”

Both devices include adjustable airspeed and temperature settings, offering cool, mild, warm, and hot modes for a fully customizable experience.

Price and Availability

The Acerpure Beauty Ionic Hair Dryer and Styler is originally priced at Rs. 24,990, while the Acerpure Ionic Hair Dryer is priced at Rs. 10,990. As part of the launch offer, they are available at an exciting price of Rs. 11,990 and Rs. 2,490, respectively, on the Acerpure online store and Flipkart.

Revolutionizing Home and Personal Care

With its entry into the personal care segment, Acerpure India continues to push the boundaries of home innovation, offering exceptional user experiences and cutting-edge technology. This launch reiterates the brand’s commitment to delivering versatile, high-quality products tailored to modern lifestyles.