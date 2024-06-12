ACT Fibernet Expands High-Speed Internet to Seven New Cities

ACT Fibernet, a prominent broadband internet provider in India, has announced the extension of its high-speed internet services to seven more cities, making it more accessible to a broader audience. This expansion aims to meet the increasing demand for reliable and fast internet across the nation.

Key Highlights:

New service areas include Kanchipuram, Ghaziabad, Polachi, Machlipatnam, Ongole, Bhimavaram, and Tadapaligudam.

Plans start at Rs 649, offering unlimited data and four OTT subscriptions.

Speeds vary by city, with options ranging from 40 Mbps to 75 Mbps.

Expanded Coverage

ACT Fibernet’s latest network expansion covers Kanchipuram, Ghaziabad, Polachi, Machlipatnam, Ongole, Bhimavaram, and Tadapaligudam. With this move, the company aims to provide scalable and efficient internet solutions that cater to both individual and business needs in these regions. The residents of these cities can now enjoy enhanced internet speeds suitable for both entertainment and professional uses.

Plan Details and Pricing

The expansion strategy includes three distinct broadband plans, which remain consistent in pricing across the new cities but vary in internet speed:

In Kanchipuram, Machlipatnam, Ongole, Bhimavaram, and Tadapaligudam, the plans offer speeds of 40 Mbps.

Ghaziabad residents can avail of a slightly faster plan at 50 Mbps.

The highest speed of 75 Mbps is available in Polachi.

All plans are priced at Rs 649 and include unlimited data usage along with access to four popular OTT platforms, ensuring a comprehensive entertainment experience.

Company Statement

A spokesperson from ACT Fibernet commented on the rollout, “Our recent expansion into seven new cities has been well-received, reflecting our commitment to providing high-quality internet services nationwide. We continue to focus on enhancing our infrastructure to support the digital needs of our customers.”

Nationwide Presence

With this expansion, ACT Fibernet solidifies its presence in over 30 cities, including major metropolitan areas and smaller cities, ensuring a wide-reaching impact on India’s digital landscape. For more information on ACT Fibernet’s services and plans, visit their website at ACT Fibernet.

This strategic expansion by ACT Fibernet underscores its ongoing efforts to provide accessible, high-quality internet services across India, catering to the growing digital needs of various communities.