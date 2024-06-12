Toshiba Launches C350NP Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision and Atmos

Toshiba has introduced its latest Smart TV, the C350NP, equipped with Google TV and audio technologies like Dolby Vision and Atmos. Priced starting at INR 26,999, the C350NP series offers models in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 75-inch sizes, available from today on e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart.

Key Highlights:

Launch of Toshiba’s C350NP Smart TV series starting at INR 26,999.

Features include Dolby Vision and Atmos, REGZA Engine ZR, and REGZA Power Audio.

Available in four sizes and purchasable on Amazon and Flipkart starting 12th June.

Sleek Design and Immersive Viewing Experience

The C350NP Smart TV boasts a minimal bezel design, enhancing the viewing experience by offering a nearly borderless display. Its modern aesthetics, combined with a stable and luxurious stand, integrate seamlessly into any contemporary living space. The TV supports a variety of content, from cinematic visuals to action-packed sequences, ensuring a comprehensive viewing experience with technologies such as Direct LED, AI 4K Upscaling, and Color Re-Master technology.

High-Performance Features and Connectivity

Toshiba’s latest TV model excels with its REGZA Engine ZR, enhancing picture quality to deliver vibrant and lifelike colors, and REGZA Power Audio, which together provide a superior audiovisual experience. The integration of Google TV offers simplified access to content, while connectivity features like Bluetooth 5.3, Dual Band Wi-Fi, HDMI, and USB Media Player cater to various user needs. The TV also includes advanced options for gamers and sports enthusiasts, such as Auto Low Latency Mode and Variable Refresh Rate, ensuring an immersive experience.

Detailed Specifications and Enhanced Functionality

The C350NP series is designed to adapt to various entertainment formats, equipped with technologies like Dolby Audio, DTSX, and enhanced sports and gaming modes to optimize audiovisual rendering. Each unit undergoes meticulous tuning and testing in Japan to ensure durability and performance, underscoring Toshiba’s commitment to quality.

Availability and Pricing

The new C350NP TV series is available at an introductory price point, making sophisticated home entertainment technology accessible. With sizes ranging from 43 to 75 inches, the series caters to a diverse market and is poised to meet varied consumer needs.