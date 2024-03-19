Airtel Payments Bank and Noise Unveil Contactless Payment Smartwatch

Discover the new Airtel Payments Bank Smart Watch by Noise, enabling seamless contactless payments. Simplify your transactions with Tap and Pay technology.

Airtel Payments Bank, in collaboration with Noise and Mastercard, has introduced a contactless payment smartwatch, marking a significant advancement in wearable payment technologies. This initiative aims to make contactless payments more accessible, leveraging the convenience and efficiency of wearable devices.

The smartwatch is developed by Noise and powered by Airtel Payments Bank, with contactless NFC payments enabled by Mastercard.

Available for purchase at INR 2,999 through the Airtel Thanks App.

Users can link the smartwatch to their Airtel Payments Bank savings account for easy Tap and Pay transactions.

Expanding Access to Contactless Payments

Airtel Payments Bank has partnered with Noise and Mastercard to release a smartwatch designed to enhance and simplify the payment process for its customers. This wearable device supports Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, enabling users to complete transactions with just a tap at POS terminals equipped with the Tap and Pay feature. The smartwatch, priced at INR 2,999, is now available for Airtel Payments Bank customers through the Airtel Thanks App. New customers can also access the device by opening an account with the bank digitally via the same app.

Features and Benefits

The smartwatch, designed by Noise, offers an array of features aimed at improving lifestyle convenience and health monitoring. It supports Bluetooth calling, has a battery life of up to 10 days, and comes with over 150 cloud-based watch faces. Additionally, the device offers multiple health tracking options, including a Stress Monitor and SpO2 Monitoring. It is IP68 water-resistant and available in black, grey, and blue.

Industry Perspectives

Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, COO of Airtel Payments Bank, emphasized the smartwatch’s role in simplifying digital payments for urban consumers, stating that this innovation allows for seamless transactions without the need for physical cards or smartphones. Amit Khatri, Co-founder of Noise, highlighted the company’s commitment to innovation and the potential of the Tap and Pay functionality to enhance user interaction with smart devices. Gautam Aggarwal, Division President, South Asia at Mastercard, commented on the importance of contactless technology in providing efficient and secure payment solutions to consumers.

Looking Ahead

The launch of the Airtel Payments Bank Smart Watch signifies the beginning of a long-term partnership between Airtel Payments Bank and Noise, with plans to introduce more innovative solutions in the wearable payments space.