Samsung Launches Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G in India

Discover the latest Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G smartphones launched in India, featuring advanced cameras, robust security, and high performance.

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G smartphones in India, equipped with advanced features such as Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, AI-enhanced camera capabilities, and the Samsung Knox Vault security solution.

Key Highlights:

The Galaxy A55 5G features a metal frame, and the A35 5G boasts a premium glass back, both available in three colors.

Devices are IP67 rated for dust and water resistance and feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphones include a 50 MP Triple camera setup with AI-enhanced night photography.

Samsung Knox Vault security is introduced in the A-Series for enhanced device protection.

The A55 5G is powered by the Exynos 1480, and the A35 5G by the Exynos 1380 processor.

Up to four generations of Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates promised.

Enhanced Design and Durability The Galaxy A55 5G introduces a metal frame, while the A35 5G features a glass back. Both models come in Lilac, Ice Blue, and Navy, equipped with IP67 certification for resistance against water and dust. The phones offer a premium viewing experience on their 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Displays, thanks to minimized bezels and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth performance.

Camera and Security Innovations Samsung’s new A series models come loaded with AI-powered camera features, including Photo Remaster, Image Clipper, and Object Eraser. The 50 MP Triple camera supports advanced night photography, enabled by AI Image Signal Processing. The inclusion of Samsung Knox Vault marks a significant step in bringing advanced security features to the A-Series, offering protection against hardware and software attacks.

Performance and Experience The Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G are designed for high performance, powered by the Exynos 1480 and Exynos 1380 processors, respectively. The devices support advanced multitasking and gaming, aided by significant CPU, GPU, and NPU upgrades and enhanced cooling systems. Additionally, users will benefit from Samsung Wallet and Voice Focus features for a seamless mobile experience.

Pricing and Availability The Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G are available in various storage options, with prices starting at INR 27,999 for the A35 and INR 36,999 for the A55, including bank cashback offers and no-cost EMI options. The smartphones are available at Samsung stores, online platforms, and partner outlets.

With the launch of these devices, Samsung aims to strengthen its position in the 5G and mid-premium smartphone segments in India, offering consumers flagship-like features at competitive price points.