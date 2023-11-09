Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Marks Record Engagement

Amazon has reported that its month-long Great Indian Festival (GIF) 2023 experienced a significant surge in customer visits, transactions, new product launches, orders, and savings, setting new records. The event began on October 8th with 24 hours dedicated to Prime early access. During the festival, Amazon India saw over 38,000 sellers reach their highest-ever single-day sales and introduced over 15 lakh new customers to the platform.

The month-long celebration culminated in over 19,000+ pin codes receiving deliveries across India, emphasizing the company’s delivery capabilities. This period also saw a pronounced increase in sales for small and medium businesses (SMBs) and a wide selection of products from various sellers, including artisans and women entrepreneurs.

Country Manager, India Consumer Business at Amazon, Manish Tiwary, shared, “We are humbled to be a part of customers’ festivities, witnessing record visits and shopping from tier 2-3 cities, illustrating our delivery capabilities across India. We thank our customers, partners, sellers, and delivery associates for their support in making this event a historical celebration.”

It’s a Seller-bration

The Great Indian Festival 2023 marked a milestone for Amazon’s seller community, with over 750 sellers making crore-plus sales and 31,000 sellers earning in lakhs. Small and medium businesses showed robust participation, with a notable increase in the number of SMBs compared to the previous year. The seller base from tier 2, 3 cities, and beyond contributed significantly to this success.

Pay, Scan, Save with Amazon Pay

Amazon Pay proved to be a beneficial feature during the festival, with customers saving more than INR 600 crores through bank discounts and cashback rewards. Amazon Pay Later usage increased significantly, as did the number of Amazon Pay ICICI Bank co-branded credit card users, reflecting a growing trend towards digital payments and EMI options.

Prime members

The festival saw the highest number of Prime sign-ups in a single day, with a majority of Prime members who shopped during the season hailing from tier 2 and 3 towns. Prime members showed a strong preference for shopping across various categories, including beauty, apparel, and home products.

India Shops Across Categories

The event recorded high sales in categories such as smartphones, TVs, and fashion, with customers from smaller towns contributing a significant portion of the orders. Amazon Fresh saw record sales, and there was also a notable demand for Amazon devices like Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle. The platform observed a spike in the premium products category, indicating a strong customer interest in luxury items and upgraded home appliances.

B2B Customers Prefer Buying With Amazon Business

Amazon Business experienced a considerable rise in customer sign-ups and app downloads, indicating an increased interest from B2B customers. The platform also reported a spike in B2B sellers achieving significant sales milestones.

Amazon Live helps make an informed purchase decision

The live streaming feature, Amazon Live, played a pivotal role in assisting customers with their purchase decisions through influencer-powered content, resulting in unprecedented viewer engagement.

India loves to travel

Reflecting the Indian customer’s growing interest in travel, there was a notable year-over-year increase in flight bookings and new bookings for international destinations.

The Great Indian Festival 2023 not only set new benchmarks for Amazon India but also underscored the increasing penetration of e-commerce into India’s smaller cities and towns, driving growth and customer engagement across the country.