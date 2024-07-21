Amazon Prime Day 2024: Don’t Miss Out on iPhone Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2024 has commenced, starting on July 20th and extending through today, July 21st. This exclusive event for Amazon Prime members showcases substantial discounts across a myriad of products, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and home appliances. The promotion provides an opportune moment to acquire higher-priced smartphones like the iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and iPhone 13 at reduced costs, ensuring excellent value for your investment. Shoppers can benefit from various bank offers, cashback, and additional perks during this sales event.

Exceptional iPhone Offers

During Amazon Prime Day 2024, shoppers have the unique chance to acquire the latest iPhone models at discounted rates, some up to 20%. The iPhone 15, the latest flagship from Apple, is available at a reduced price of Rs. 70,900, marked down from its original MRP of Rs. 79,900, representing a savings of 11%. This discount provides an affordable entry point into the latest technology from Apple. Moreover, iPhone 13, known for being the most economical non-SE model from Apple’s lineup, is now accessible for Rs. 48,799.

Further enriching these deals, additional discounts of 10% are applicable for customers using ICICI Bank and SBI credit cards, making these premium devices even more attainable. This promotion encompasses not only the iPhone 15 but also extends to the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 14, and older models, ensuring there are options to suit a variety of preferences and budgets.

These compelling offers underscore the value of Amazon Prime Day for tech enthusiasts and casual consumers alike, who are eager to integrate cutting-edge technology into their daily lives without stretching their budgets. Whether upgrading from older versions or stepping into the Apple ecosystem for the first time, this sale event is the perfect moment to make such a transition.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is a golden opportunity for tech enthusiasts, particularly those eyeing an iPhone. With enticing discounts, bank offers, and cashback deals, it’s the perfect time to grab your favorite iPhone model at a bargain price. But remember, the clock is ticking, and Prime Day ends tonight. So, don’t miss out on these incredible deals and upgrade your smartphone experience today!