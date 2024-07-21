Xiaomi Releases HyperOS 1.5: Global Update for User Experience & Security

Xiaomi has embarked on a new chapter with the worldwide release of HyperOS 1.5, its first significant global software update. The Xiaomi Mi 14 Ultra, the company’s flagship device, has been chosen as the pioneer for this update, signaling a major milestone for both Xiaomi and its vast user base. Initially introduced in China with varying names, the update is now unified under the global banner of HyperOS 1.5.

Global Expansion Begins

HyperOS 1.5’s global rollout has commenced, with users in the European Economic Area and India leading the charge in experiencing the update’s benefits. These regions have received the update with build numbers OS1.0.9.0.UNAEUXM and OS1.0.7.0.UNAINXM, respectively. Xiaomi is expected to gradually expand the availability of HyperOS 1.5 to other regions and devices in the near future.

Simplified Installation Process

Xiaomi has streamlined the installation process for HyperOS 1.5, providing users with two convenient options:

Auto Update: This user-friendly method allows for automatic updating directly from the device’s settings. Manual Installation: For tech-savvy users who prefer greater control or need to update multiple devices simultaneously, an update file can be downloaded and installed manually.

Enhanced Features and Bug Fixes

HyperOS 1.5 delivers a range of enhancements and bug fixes that elevate the overall user experience and fortify system security:

System: Integrated the June 2024 security patch to reinforce system security against potential vulnerabilities.

Control Center: Resolved a bug affecting certain toggles, resulting in smoother and more responsive interactions.

Calculator: Refined button sensitivities in the Calculator app to enhance accuracy and responsiveness.

Security: Modified optimization score rules to provide a more accurate representation of the device’s security posture.



Beyond these core improvements, HyperOS 1.5 introduces a revamped lock screen experience that aims to prevent accidental touches. Additional features include optimized 5G icon display logic in the status bar, refined notification shade behavior, and an upgraded portrait mode for the Mi 14 Ultra’s camera.

User Feedback and Future Updates

While the initial reception of HyperOS 1.5 has been largely positive, some users have reported minor issues with the new interface, particularly concerning the settings icon and quick settings area. Xiaomi has acknowledged this feedback and is committed to addressing these concerns in subsequent updates.

The introduction of HyperOS 1.5 underscores Xiaomi’s dedication to continuous improvement and its commitment to providing a superior user experience. As the global rollout progresses, users of other Xiaomi devices can anticipate a similar wave of enhancements and optimizations in the coming weeks. With HyperOS 1.5, Xiaomi sets the stage for a new era of software excellence, solidifying its position as a leading innovator in the smartphone industry.