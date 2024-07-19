Amazon Prime Day 2024 early deals are LIVE! Get the best discounts on smartphones, laptops, TVs, smartwatches, and more before the main event.

Amazon Prime Day 2024: The Best Early Deals You Can Grab Now

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is fast approaching, with the two-day sale scheduled for July 20th and 21st. But the excitement starts now, as Amazon has already launched a variety of Early Deals for Prime members across various product categories. This article highlights some of the best offers currently available to kickstart your Prime Day shopping spree.

Tech Deals Smartphones

iQOO Z9 5G:

This mid-range phone offers great value with its 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor, 5000mAh battery, and 50MP OIS camera. It’s now available for ₹16,999 (with bank discounts) down from ₹19,999.

realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G:

A powerful 5G option with a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, 50MP Sony IMX890 OIS Night Vision camera, 5000mAh battery, and 67W Flash Charge. Get it for ₹14,748 (with bank and coupon discounts) from its usual price of ₹19,999.

Laptops

Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop:

This sleek and portable laptop is perfect for those on the go. Featuring a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor, 15.6-inch FHD display, and Windows 11 Home, it’s now available for ₹39,740 (with bank discounts) down from ₹46,990.

Smartwatches

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus:

A stylish and affordable smartwatch with a 1.83-inch HD display, 8-day battery life, Bluetooth calling, voice assistant support, and comprehensive health tracking features. It’s currently priced at ₹1,000, down from its usual price of ₹1,299.

Headphones

Bose QuietComfort Ultra:

Experience premium sound with spatial audio, personalized CustomTune technology, excellent noise cancellation, and up to 24 hours of battery life. Get them for ₹24,499 (with bank discounts) from their regular price of ₹35,900.

TVs

Samsung 55 inches D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Enjoy stunning visuals with Crystal Processor 4K, HDR, Mega Contrast, and other advanced features. This smart TV is now available for ₹41,240 (with bank discounts), down from ₹49,990.

Action Cameras

GoPro HERO12 Waterproof Action Camera:

Capture high-quality 5.3K and 4K HDR videos and 27MP photos with this compact and durable action camera. It’s available for ₹31,990 (with bank discounts) compared to its usual price of ₹38,990.

insta360 X3 Action Camera:

Shoot immersive 5.7K 360-degree videos and 72MP photos with this versatile action camera. It’s now priced at ₹34,490 (with bank and coupon discounts), down from ₹41,990.

Earbuds

boAt Airdopes 311 Pro TWS In-Ear Earbuds:

These earbuds offer up to 50 hours of playback, ENx Technology for clear calls, ASAP fast charging, 10mm drivers for booming sound, and IPX4 sweat and splash resistance. Get them for ₹898, down from their usual price of ₹1,199.

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm]:

This rugged smartwatch is designed for adventurers and athletes, with a 49mm titanium case, 36-hour battery life, GPS and cellular capabilities, and a customizable Action button. It’s now available for ₹61,240 (with bank discounts), down from ₹63,990.

These are just a few of the exciting early deals available for Amazon Prime Day 2024. Be sure to check out the full range of offers and grab your favorite products before the sale ends on July 21st!