Amazon Republic Day Sale Features Audio-Technica Discounts

Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale is bringing exciting offers from Audio-Technica, a well-established audio brand with a significant presence in Japan. The sale includes a range of their audio products, from headphones to turntables.

Key Highlights:

AT-LP60X Turntable available at Rs 19,990, featuring a built-in preamp and USB output.

ATH-SQ1TW Wireless Earbuds priced at Rs 4,490, offering touch sensor controls and up to 19.5 hours of battery life.

ATH-M20XBT Professional Studio Headphones on sale for Rs 7,990, featuring Bluetooth connectivity and 60 hours of battery life.

ATH-S220BT Wireless Headphones available for Rs 3,490, with low latency mode and 60 hours of battery life.

Audio-Technica’s exclusive offers this Republic Day include a variety of products designed to cater to different audio needs. The AT-LP60X Turntable, an entry-level model priced at Rs 19,990, is ideal for both vinyl beginners and seasoned collectors. It comes with a built-in preamp and USB output, offering a blend of simplicity and performance.

For those seeking portable audio solutions, the ATH-SQ1TW Wireless Earbuds are available at Rs 4,490. These earbuds are equipped with touch sensor controls for music playback and calls, boasting 6.5 hours of battery life and an additional 13 hours with the portable charging case.

Professional audio enthusiasts might be interested in the ATH-M20XBT Professional Studio Headphones, inspired by the best-selling ATH-M20x model. Priced at Rs 7,990, these Bluetooth headphones offer multipoint pairing, low latency mode, and sixty hours of continuous use.

Lastly, the ATH-S220BT Wireless Headphones are an affordable option at Rs 3,490. They feature low latency mode, multipoint connectivity, and an impressive 60 hours of battery life, making them suitable for extended music sessions or gaming.