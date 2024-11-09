Amazon Sale 2024: Score Incredible Deals on 65 Inch 4K TVs (Up to 62% Off!)

Upgrade your home theater with amazing deals on the best 65 inch 4K TVs during the Amazon Sale 2024. Get up to 62% off on top brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, TCL, and more. Shop now and enjoy bumper discounts!

The Amazon Sale 2024 is here, and it’s the perfect time to upgrade your home entertainment with a brand new 65 inch 4K TV. With bumper discounts of up to 62% off, you can find incredible deals on top brands and models. This article highlights some of the best Amazon offers available on 65 inch 4K TVs, so you can make an informed decision and snag the perfect TV for your needs.

Top Deals on 65 Inch 4K TVs

TCL 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

This TCL 65 inch 4K TV is an excellent choice for those seeking a large screen for their living room. Currently, you can get a flat 62% off during the Amazon Sale. Its metallic body and bezel-less design provide an immersive viewing experience, while the 60Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals. Dolby Audio delivers impressive sound quality, and the built-in Google Assistant and streaming apps offer convenient smart features.

Sony Bravia 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Experience stunning visuals with this Sony Bravia 65 inch 4K TV, now available at a 47% discount during the Amazon Sale. Its Ultra HD display and 178-degree wide viewing angle provide exceptional picture quality from any seat in the room. Dolby Audio and Open Baffle Speakers create an immersive sound experience. You can also enjoy additional discounts with select bank cards.

Haier 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Get 23% off on this Haier 65 inch 4K TV during the Amazon Sale. Its Ultra HD display with HDR support delivers vibrant colors and detailed images. Dolby Audio enhances the audio experience, and the Google Assistant allows for easy navigation. MEMC technology ensures smooth motion, and multiple connectivity ports offer versatile options.

Samsung 65 inches D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV

This Samsung 65 inch 4K TV boasts a high pixel rate and Ultra HD display for crisp and clear visuals. It’s currently available at a 35% discount during the Amazon Sale. The 4K Upscaling mode enhances lower resolution content, and the Powerful Brightness mode optimizes the viewing experience. With a smart solar cell remote and multiple voice assistants, this TV offers convenient control.

LG 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Enjoy a 43% discount on this LG 65 inch 4K TV during the Amazon Sale. Its Ultra HD display and Filmmaker mode deliver true-to-life visuals. A 60Hz refresh rate and HDR support ensure smooth and vibrant images. With a 20 Watt sound output and built-in streaming apps, this TV provides an immersive entertainment experience.

