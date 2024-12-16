Anticipated OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro: Leaked Launch Dates and Key Features Unveiled

Discover the potential launch date and key specifications for the upcoming OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro, as revealed in recent leaks.

The OnePlus Ace series is known for blending high-end features with cost-efficiency, typically integrating previous-generation flagship processors to maintain a balance between performance and price. The latest in this lineup, the OnePlus Ace 5, appears to adhere to this tradition according to recent leaks, which also hint at the more robust OnePlus Ace 5 Pro featuring a cutting-edge processor.

Launch Details Revealed

Speculation surrounding the launch of the OnePlus Ace 5 series has been fueled by a Weibo user named Experience More, who noted the series’ pre-booking phase concluding on December 26th at 2:30 PM on a Chinese e-commerce platform. This timing suggests that the launch could either be on the same day or shortly thereafter. Historically, the predecessor, the OnePlus Ace 3 series, was launched on January 4th, 2023, positioning the Ace 5 series for an earlier release this cycle.

Expected Specifications

Display: The upcoming models are expected to feature a 6.78-inch BOE X2 OLED display, boasting a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This marks an upgrade with flat edges compared to the earlier Ace 3 series.

Processor: The standard OnePlus Ace 5 is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC from last year, while the Ace 5 Pro might include the newer Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Battery: Anticipations for the battery include a 6,415mAh capacity with 80W fast charging for the Ace 5 and a 6,100mAh battery with 100W charging in the Pro variant.

Cameras: Camera setups might mirror previous models with some enhancements. The Pro variant is expected to feature a Sony IMX906 as its main sensor. Additionally, the OnePlus 13R variant could include a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor complemented by 8MP and another 50MP telephoto lens.

Memory and Storage: Options up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage are anticipated.

Software: In China, the Ace 5 series could launch with Android 15-based ColorOS 15, with the global versions possibly featuring OxygenOS 15.

Design and Color Options: The series may sport a ceramic back, metallic frame, and flat sides, along with the characteristic alert slider and an under-display short-focus fingerprint scanner. Color variants could include White Moon Porcelain and Sky Blue Porcelain.

The OnePlus Ace 5 series promises significant upgrades over its predecessors, blending advanced technology with user-friendly features. With expected enhancements in display, processing power, battery capabilities, and camera setups, both the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro are poised to offer a compelling choice for tech enthusiasts looking for the latest innovations without breaking the bank. The potential early launch date adds to the anticipation, suggesting that OnePlus is eager to continue its tradition of delivering value-packed devices to a global audience. This series could well set a new standard for balancing cost and high-end specifications in the smartphone market.