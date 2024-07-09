Apple and Epic Games: A Renewed Clash

Just as the longstanding dispute between Apple and Epic Games seemed resolved, it has re-ignited. Apple has unexpectedly given the green light to the Epic Games Store, but with a caveat: the app requires modifications. This marks the latest development in the ongoing conflict between the two companies, with Epic Games, the creator of the popular video game Fortnite, being one of the first to challenge Apple’s alleged anti-competitive practices.

Epic Games’ CEO Challenges Apple’s Demands

Tim Sweeney, the founder and CEO of Epic Games, criticized Apple’s decision, stating, “Apple is now informing reporters that this approval is temporary and is demanding we change the buttons in the next version, which would make our store less standard and harder to use. We intend to fight this.”

The Bone of Contention: User Interface and the Digital Markets Act

Apple had previously rejected the Epic Games Store app twice, citing concerns that features like the “install” button and “in-app purchase” options were too similar to its own App Store. In response, Epic Games asserted that it was adhering to industry standards and accused Apple’s rejection of being “arbitrary, obstructive, and in violation of the DMA (Digital Markets Act).”

A History of Conflict and Regulatory Scrutiny

The conflict between Apple and Epic Games dates back to 2020 when Fortnite was removed from the App Store after Epic Games challenged Apple’s 30% commission on in-app purchases. Despite a court ruling largely favoring Apple, the tech giant was ordered to allow developers to direct users to external payment methods.

Apple’s App Store Policies Under Fire

Apple’s tight control over the iOS app ecosystem has long been criticized by regulators and developers. The implementation of the Digital Markets Act forced Apple to revise its policies, but these revisions, including a “core technology fee,” have faced further criticism.

European Commission Investigates Apple’s Practices

In June 2024, the European Commission announced its investigation into Apple’s new terms for developers and its potential violation of the DMA. Moreover, Apple was fined ₹14,469 crores in a separate antitrust case involving music streaming services.