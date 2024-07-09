CMF Phone 1 Launches in India: Budget-Friendly Phone with Unique Design and Features

The CMF Phone 1 has been officially launched in India, with a starting price of Rs 15,999. The phone is the first smartphone released under the CMF brand by Nothing, known for its distinctive design and feature-packed devices.

Pricing and Availability

The CMF Phone 1 is available in two variants:

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 17,999

The phone is exclusively available for purchase on Flipkart. A limited-time offer allows buyers to get the 6GB variant for Rs 14,999 with select bank cards.

Design and Accessories

The phone features a removable back cover, enabling users to customize their device with different colors and finishes. Replacement back covers are sold separately for Rs 1,499 each, available in blue, black, orange, and light green.

Additionally, CMF offers accessories like a lanyard, stand, and card holder, each priced at Rs 799. A phone charger is also available for Rs 799 for CMF Phone buyers.

Display and Performance

The CMF Phone 1 boasts a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering a smooth and vibrant visual experience. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and runs on Android 14, with a promise of two years of OS upgrades and three years of security patches.

Other Features

The phone includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure and convenient unlocking. The back cover features a unique wheel design, allowing users to attach accessories like lanyards, stands, or card holders.

The CMF Phone 1’s launch marks Nothing’s entry into the budget smartphone market in India. With its competitive pricing, unique design, and promising specifications, the phone aims to capture the attention of consumers seeking a distinct and customizable mobile experience. Whether the CMF Phone 1 will succeed in this crowded market remains to be seen, but it undoubtedly adds a new dimension to the choices available for budget-conscious smartphone buyers.