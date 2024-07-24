Apple Empowers Families in India with Apple Watch for Kids Launch

Expanding its smartwatch ecosystem, Apple has introduced the “Apple Watch for Kids” feature to the Indian market. This innovative feature allows parents to provide their children with an Apple Watch, even if they don’t own an iPhone. Compatible with Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 4 and later models, this offering aims to bridge communication gaps and enhance safety measures for children, all while fostering a sense of independence.

Enhanced Communication and Safety for Young Users

Through the Family Setup feature, parents can seamlessly link their children’s Apple Watches to their own iPhones. This connection enables children to make and receive calls, exchange messages, and share their real-time location with approved family members. The watch also boasts an Emergency SOS function, providing a swift way for children to seek help in critical situations.

Parents maintain control and oversight through their iPhones, adjusting settings and monitoring their child’s watch usage. The Apple Watch for Kids requires a cellular plan, ensuring continuous connectivity even when the child is away from their parent’s iPhone.

Prioritizing Well-being and Activity

Apple has integrated a suite of safety features into the Apple Watch for Kids. Parents can set up location alerts, receiving notifications when their child arrives at or departs from designated areas. The watch’s Schooltime mode aids in maintaining focus during school hours by minimizing distractions.

Beyond communication and safety, the Apple Watch for Kids encourages a healthy lifestyle with its fitness tracking capabilities. It also offers a diverse array of watch faces and apps tailored to children’s preferences.

With the launch of the Apple Watch for Kids, Apple aims to empower families in India with a secure and convenient solution for staying connected and safeguarding their children’s well-being. This move signifies Apple’s dedication to extending its technology’s benefits to younger users, offering a compelling option for parents seeking a reliable and engaging wearable device for their children.