Apple Expands Vision for Future Wearables: Affordable Headset, Next-Gen Pro, and Smart Glasses

Amidst buzz surrounding its existing products, Apple is reportedly setting its sights on a broader horizon in the wearables space. The tech giant is seemingly working towards launching not only a more budget-friendly version of its Vision Pro headset, but also a second-generation Vision Pro and a pair of Smart Glasses.

A More Accessible Vision Pro

One of the major developments is Apple’s endeavor to make its Vision Pro headset more accessible to consumers. The high price point of the current model has been a significant barrier to its widespread adoption. The details on how Apple intends to cut costs for this more affordable Vision headset remain shrouded in mystery, but industry analysts speculate that it could involve using less powerful components or doing away with some features.

Vision Pro 2.0 and Beyond

Apple’s ambitions don’t stop at a cheaper version of the Vision Pro. The company is also reportedly developing a second-generation Vision Pro headset, although the timeline for its release is still unclear. In addition, the company seems to be venturing into the realm of Smart Glasses. These glasses, reportedly without displays, are said to be akin to Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses.

The Road to Augmented Reality

While the concept of Smart Glasses is intriguing, the road to true augmented reality glasses is fraught with technical challenges. This means that any concrete announcements about such a product are likely still a ways off.

Apple’s purported plans for a more affordable Vision Pro headset, a second-generation Vision Pro, and Smart Glasses signal the company’s continued commitment to pushing the boundaries of wearable technology. As we await further updates, it’s clear that Apple’s vision for the future is expansive and ambitious.