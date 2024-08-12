Philips Launches Dual Basket Air Fryer for Efficient and Healthy Cooking

Philips introduces the Dual Basket Air Fryer with Rapid Air Technology for perfectly crispy and evenly cooked food. Cook multiple dishes simultaneously with its asymmetrical baskets, making meal prep a breeze.

Philips Domestic Appliances, a leading name in home appliances under Versuni India, has unveiled the Philips Dual Basket Air Fryer – 3000 Series. This innovative appliance, featuring two baskets of different sizes, aims to simplify meal preparation for families. It aligns with Philips’ commitment to promoting healthy cooking through accessible and convenient solutions.

Healthy and Delicious Meals Made Easy

The Philips Dual Basket Air Fryer – 3000 Series caters to the increasing demand for healthier lifestyles. It enables users to cook nutritious meals quickly and efficiently, making it ideal for busy households. The air fryer’s unique design allows for larger quantities of food to be cooked in one go.

Innovation Driven by Consumer Needs

Pooja Baid, Chief Marketing Officer of Versuni India, highlighted the evolving consumer trends toward healthier eating habits. She emphasized the importance of convenience in today’s fast-paced world. The new Dual Basket Air Fryer addresses these needs, providing a versatile solution for cooking larger portions or multiple dishes simultaneously.

Key Features for Enhanced Cooking Experience

Dual Baskets for Versatility: The air fryer features two asymmetrical baskets with a total capacity of 9 liters. This allows for cooking larger portions or two different dishes at the same time.

Synchronized Cooking Option: This feature automatically syncs the cooking time in both baskets, ensuring all ingredients are perfectly cooked together.

Rapid Air Technology: The patented starfish design and RapidAir Plus Technology guarantee optimal air circulation for evenly cooked food every time.

Preset Settings and HomeID App: 8 preset settings make cooking various dishes a breeze. The HomeID app provides access to a wide array of recipes.

Pricing and Availability

The Philips Dual Basket Air Fryer – 3000 Series is available for purchase on the Philips Domestic Appliances website, D2C, Amazon, and modern trade stores such as Reliance, Croma, and Vijay Sales. It is priced at INR 16,995.