Apple Expands watchOS 11 Public Beta Testing with Second Release

Apple has recently released the second public beta of watchOS 11, allowing a wider audience of non-developers to experience and test the upcoming features before the official launch this fall. This follows the initial public beta release from just a week prior.

How to Install watchOS 11 Public Beta

To install the watchOS 11 public beta, users must first enroll in Apple’s beta software program and ensure their iPhone is updated to the public beta of iOS 18. After completing these steps, users can proceed with the installation through the Watch app on their iPhone by navigating to General > Software Update > Beta Updates, and selecting the watchOS 11 Public Beta option.

New Features and Enhancements in watchOS 11

A notable addition to watchOS 11 is the Vitals app, designed to provide users with a comprehensive daily summary of their health metrics. The app tracks and analyzes various health data, including heart rate, sleep patterns, respiratory rate, and oxygen levels, comparing nightly readings to previous weeks to identify any potential irregularities.

The Smart Stack, a collection of widgets, has also been enhanced with additional functionalities, including new widgets like Translate and Shazam, along with smarter suggestions based on user habits, time, date, and location. The update also brings interactive widgets within the Smart Stack, offering convenient access to app features, and introduces support for Live Activities.

watchOS 11 introduces a new feature called Training Load, which measures the impact of workout intensity and duration over time, providing users with an effort level for cardio workouts and guiding them on balancing rest and exertion for optimal training.

Furthermore, the update brings significant changes to Activity Rings, allowing users greater customization and flexibility in setting different goals for different days and incorporating rest days into their activity streak.

Beyond these highlighted features, watchOS 11 is reported to include several additional enhancements, such as new workout types, the Check In feature for Messages, a redesigned Photos watch face, improvements to the Double Tap function, and more. A detailed overview of all the new features can be found in the complete watchOS 11 roundup.