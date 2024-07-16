Apple Introduces Midnight HomePod mini: A Sleek, Sustainable Smart Speaker

Apple has expanded its HomePod mini lineup with the introduction of a new “midnight” color option, replacing the previous space grey variant. This sleek new shade, crafted from 100% recycled mesh fabric, not only adds a touch of sophistication to the smart speaker but also aligns with Apple’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

The midnight HomePod mini is a seamless addition to any home decor, blending effortlessly with existing aesthetics. While the color may appear similar to the previous space grey, the use of entirely recycled materials sets it apart, marking a step forward in Apple’s efforts to reduce its environmental impact.

Functionally, the midnight HomePod mini offers the same impressive features as its counterparts. It boasts a compact design, standing at just 3.3 inches tall, and delivers rich, immersive audio powered by Apple’s advanced acoustic technology. Users can enjoy their favorite tunes from Apple Music’s vast catalog of over 100 million songs, create a stereo pair for a wider soundstage, or use multiple speakers for a multi-room audio experience.

The HomePod mini also seamlessly integrates with Apple TV 4K for a cinematic home theater setup and features Siri voice control for effortless music playback, smart home device management, and various tasks. Additionally, it can detect smoke alarms and measure room temperature and humidity, adding an extra layer of safety and convenience to your home.

This latest addition to the HomePod mini family not only brings a fresh color option to the table but also reinforces Apple’s commitment to sustainable practices. By utilizing entirely recycled mesh fabric, the midnight HomePod mini exemplifies the company’s dedication to reducing its environmental footprint without compromising on design or functionality.

The midnight HomePod mini is available for purchase online and will hit Apple Stores on July 17th, along with other authorized retailers and select carriers. It is priced at Rs 9,999 in India and $99 in other regions, maintaining the same price point as the other HomePod mini color options.