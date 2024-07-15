Bring Cinema Home with BRAVIA Theatre Bar 8 and Bar 9 Soundbars

Sony India has launched the latest BRAVIA Theatre Bar 8 and BRAVIA Theatre Bar 9. These advanced soundbars promise an unmatched cinematic experience at home. Sony’s expertise in audio and visual technology, coupled with innovative features, ensures that the BRAVIA Theatre Bars will transform your home entertainment setup. As streaming services continue to expand, the BRAVIA Theatre Bar 8 and Bar 9, with their multiple speaker units, offer exceptional sound quality and cutting-edge technology for your movie nights.

360 Spatial Sound Mapping

The BRAVIA Theatre Bar 8 and Bar 9 utilize Sony’s proprietary 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology. This feature creates phantom speakers in various locations, enhancing your audio experience with a wide sound field. This innovation provides a 360 spatial sound experience optimized for your home without requiring physical speakers on ceilings or walls.

Sound Field Optimization

The Sound Field Optimisation feature of the BRAVIA Theatre Bar 8 and Bar 9 automatically tunes each speaker to the room’s layout. This ensures optimal sound placement and an impactful cinematic experience right at home.

IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Atmos

These soundbars are compatible with IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Atmos technologies. Dolby Atmos offers a three-dimensional soundscape, while IMAX Enhanced certification ensures superior audio quality. These features, combined with DTS support, provide a true-to-life audio experience.

Acoustic Centre Sync

Acoustic Centre Sync integrates your sound system with your TV, ensuring sound precisely matches the on-screen action. This feature replicates the cinema experience by aligning audio and visuals seamlessly.

Voice Zoom 3

The Voice Zoom3 technology, powered by AI, enhances dialogue clarity. This feature amplifies or reduces dialogue volume to ensure clear and prominent speech, even amidst sound effects.

Optional Subwoofer and Rear Speakers

Enhance your audio setup with optional subwoofers and rear speakers. These components, such as the SA-RS5 and SA-SW5, deliver deeper bass and immersive surround sound, customizable to your preferences and room acoustics.

BRAVIA Connect App

Control your soundbar settings conveniently with the BRAVIA Connect App. This app allows you to adjust audio preferences, manage settings, and access additional features from your smartphone without interrupting your viewing experience.

Advanced Gaming Features

The BRAVIA Theatre Bar 8 and Bar 9 support 8K/4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM for advanced gaming. These features ensure smooth and responsive gameplay, making these soundbars ideal for gaming enthusiasts.

360 Reality Audio

Experience lifelike music with 360 Reality Audio. This technology creates an immersive sound environment, placing instruments and vocals around you, akin to a live concert.

Seamless Connectivity

The BRAVIA Theatre Bar 8 and Bar 9 feature HDMI ARC and Optical Input for seamless device connectivity. These inputs simplify setup and ensure flexibility, accommodating various devices for an enhanced home entertainment experience.

Environmental Initiatives and Accessibility

Sony’s commitment to environmental sustainability is evident in its Road to Zero plan, aiming for zero environmental impact by 2050. The BRAVIA Theatre soundbars use recycled plastics and fabrics, contributing to this vision. Additionally, Sony prioritizes accessibility, ensuring products like the BRAVIA Theatre soundbars are usable by everyone, regardless of disability or age.