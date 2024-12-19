Apple Maps Web Version Enhances User Experience with New ‘Look Around’ Feature

Explore the latest in Apple Maps: the 'Look Around' feature offers 360-degree views, now available on web platforms.

Apple’s digital mapping service has taken a significant leap forward with the beta release of its web-based version earlier this year. The latest enhancement includes the integration of the “Look Around” feature, which allows users to view their surroundings in a detailed 360-degree panorama. This tool is akin to Google Street View and marks a significant upgrade in how users can interact with and explore different locations online.

Enhanced Web Functionality

Previously available only on the native iOS application, the “Look Around” feature has now made its way to the web interface of Apple Maps. Users can activate this feature by clicking on the binoculars icon, mirroring the functionality on mobile devices. This addition not only enriches the user experience but also ensures uniformity across different platforms, including Windows PCs.

Global Availability and Expansion

Initially, “Look Around” was available in a select number of cities in the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, the European Union, and several other regions. Apple is actively expanding this feature to encompass more locations worldwide, as detailed on their official website. The goal is to provide a comprehensive and immersive mapping experience that rivals Google Street View, which has been offering panoramic street views since its inception in 2007.

Comparison with Google Street View

Google Street View, a part of Google Maps and Google Earth, offers similar panoramic views and has been a popular choice for virtual explorations of cities and rural areas across the globe. With the introduction of “Look Around,” Apple Maps is set to provide a comparable service, potentially increasing its competitiveness in the digital mapping market.

The introduction of the “Look Around” feature in the web-based version of Apple Maps represents a notable enhancement in digital mapping technology, providing users with immersive 360-degree panoramic views similar to Google Street View. This update not only improves the functionality of Apple Maps on various platforms, including desktops, but also signifies Apple’s commitment to expanding its mapping services globally. As Apple continues to extend the reach of this feature, it enriches the user experience, offering a more detailed and interactive way to explore the world from the comfort of one’s device.