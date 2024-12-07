Apple Seeds RC Versions of iOS 18.2 Update: List of Eligible Devices and Key Features

Apple releases RC versions of iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2 with features like Genmoji, Image Playground, and Siri integration with ChatGPT.

Apple has released release candidate versions of iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2 to developers and public beta testers. These updates are expected to be the final versions released to the public barring any major bugs. watchOS 11.2, tvOS 18.2, and HomePod Software 18.2 are also included in this release candidate phase.

New Features in iOS 18.2

This update brings a host of new features to Apple users, including:

Image Playground: This standalone app allows users to create animated or illustrated images, including personalized depictions of friends and family. It is also integrated with Messages for easy sharing.

Image Wand: Accessible through the Notes app, this feature allows users to generate images based on sketches or highlighted text within their notes.

Genmoji: This feature allows users to create custom emoji characters based on descriptions or data from the Photos app.

Siri integration with ChatGPT: With user permission, Siri can now pass queries to ChatGPT and deliver responses, facilitating content generation including text and images. Importantly, these requests are not stored by Apple or OpenAI.

Visual Intelligence: This feature uses the camera to provide contextual information about the user’s surroundings, such as restaurant hours and reviews. It can also read text aloud, detect phone numbers and addresses, and provide links for purchasing items in view.

Enhanced Writing Tools: These tools now allow for more creative and open-ended changes to text, such as transforming an email into a poem.

Apple Intelligence: This feature is gradually rolling out to devices with the necessary capabilities, including iPhone 15 Pro and 16 models, iPads with M-series or A17 Pro chips, and Macs with M-series chips.

Device Compatibility

iPhones released before the iPhone 15 series, such as the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and earlier, will not be compatible with iOS 18.2.

Early Access and Public Release

Apple has introduced a waitlist system for early access to Genmoji, Image Playground, and Image Wand. The official public release of these updates is expected next week.