Apple Sets Sights on AR Dominance with Smart Glasses and Affordable Vision Pro

Apple gears up for AR/VR battle with affordable Vision Pro and smart glasses rivaling Meta's Ray-Ban offering. iPhone 16 rumored with vertical camera layout.

Apple seems to be gearing up to make a splash in the world of wearable tech with plans to introduce smart glasses as a direct rival to Meta’s Ray-Ban offering. Alongside this, a more pocket-friendly version of the Apple Vision Pro headset is also reportedly on the cards, aiming to address the hefty price tag of the original model that sparked significant criticism.

Expanding the Vision: Affordable Vision Pro and AR Glasses

Apple’s Vision Pro headset, launched last year at WWDC, was met with considerable resistance due to its USD 3,499 price point (roughly Rs 2.94 Lakh). Despite this, Apple appears undeterred in its pursuit of the augmented and virtual reality market, with a more budget friendly version of Vision Pro slated for release in 2025. Though concrete details about the specifications and pricing remain elusive, earlier reports suggested a possible range of USD 1,500 (around Rs 1.26 Lakh) to USD 2,000 (around Rs 1.68 Lakh).

In addition, rumors suggest that the Cupertino-based tech giant has Apple Smart Glasses in the pipeline, aiming to offer an augmented reality experience similar to the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses. While a specific launch date remains unconfirmed, reports indicate a possible release in 2027.

Looking Ahead: iPhone 16 and Beyond

Along with its foray into the AR realm, Apple is reportedly working on a second-generation Apple Vision Pro with enhancements like a faster processor and improved external cameras.

Apple enthusiasts can also anticipate the unveiling of the much-awaited iPhone 16 series (iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max) around September 10th, aligning with the iPhone 15 launch.

iPhone 16: New Features and Design Tweaks

The iPhone 16 is expected to feature a vertical camera layout reminiscent of the iPhone X or iPhone 12, deviating from its predecessor’s diagonal arrangement. This change is rumored to enhance spatial video capture capabilities. Furthermore, standard iPhone 16 models might replace the mute button with the Action Button, first introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro last year.