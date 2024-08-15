Apple iOS 18 Public Beta 4: A Closer Look at New Features and Download Process

The release of the iOS 18 Public Beta 4 update marks a significant step forward in Apple’s development of its next major iPhone operating system. Accompanied by updates for other Apple platforms like macOS and iPadOS, this beta version introduces a range of enhancements designed to elevate the user experience.
Refining Control and Customization
- A dedicated Bluetooth control within the Control Center simplifies the management of Bluetooth connections, providing direct access to toggling Bluetooth on/off and accessing device settings.
- Engaging new splash screens in various apps offer users a glimpse of the exciting features awaiting them in iOS 18, enhancing the onboarding experience after an update.
- Improved visibility of dark mode app icons in notifications ensures a consistent and visually pleasing interface, regardless of the system appearance setting.
- The expanded app tinting feature empowers users to personalize their home screen further, enabling the automatic matching of app icons with their chosen wallpaper for a cohesive aesthetic.
- In Apple Music, the Browse tab has been thoughtfully renamed to New, offering a clearer indication of its purpose for discovering fresh music and content.
Additional Updates and Bug Fixes
Beyond the highlighted features, the iOS 18 Public Beta 4 update also addresses various bug fixes and stability improvements, refining the overall performance and reliability of the operating system. These updates contribute to a smoother and more enjoyable user experience, ensuring that iOS 18 is primed for its official release.
Embarking on the Beta Journey: Downloading iOS 18 Public Beta 4
For those eager to explore the latest advancements in iOS 18, participating in the public beta program offers a firsthand look at the upcoming features. To download the iOS 18 Public Beta 4 update:
- Ensure your Apple ID is enrolled in the Apple Beta Software Program.
- Navigate to the Settings app on your iPhone.
- Tap on General and then proceed to select ‘Software Update’.
- Within the presented options, choose the iOS 18 public beta from the dropdown menu.
Remember, beta software may contain bugs or instability, so it’s recommended to install it on a secondary device if possible. Back up your data before proceeding with the installation to safeguard your information.
Add Comment