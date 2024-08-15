Apple iOS 18 Public Beta 4: A Closer Look at New Features and Download Process

The release of the iOS 18 Public Beta 4 update marks a significant step forward in Apple’s development of its next major iPhone operating system. Accompanied by updates for other Apple platforms like macOS and iPadOS, this beta version introduces a range of enhancements designed to elevate the user experience.

Refining Control and Customization

A dedicated Bluetooth control within the Control Center simplifies the management of Bluetooth connections, providing direct access to toggling Bluetooth on/off and accessing device settings.

Engaging new splash screens in various apps offer users a glimpse of the exciting features awaiting them in iOS 18, enhancing the onboarding experience after an update.

Improved visibility of dark mode app icons in notifications ensures a consistent and visually pleasing interface, regardless of the system appearance setting.

The expanded app tinting feature empowers users to personalize their home screen further, enabling the automatic matching of app icons with their chosen wallpaper for a cohesive aesthetic.

In Apple Music, the Browse tab has been thoughtfully renamed to New, offering a clearer indication of its purpose for discovering fresh music and content.

Additional Updates and Bug Fixes

Beyond the highlighted features, the iOS 18 Public Beta 4 update also addresses various bug fixes and stability improvements, refining the overall performance and reliability of the operating system. These updates contribute to a smoother and more enjoyable user experience, ensuring that iOS 18 is primed for its official release.

Embarking on the Beta Journey: Downloading iOS 18 Public Beta 4

For those eager to explore the latest advancements in iOS 18, participating in the public beta program offers a firsthand look at the upcoming features. To download the iOS 18 Public Beta 4 update:

Ensure your Apple ID is enrolled in the Apple Beta Software Program. Navigate to the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap on General and then proceed to select ‘Software Update’. Within the presented options, choose the iOS 18 public beta from the dropdown menu.

Remember, beta software may contain bugs or instability, so it’s recommended to install it on a secondary device if possible. Back up your data before proceeding with the installation to safeguard your information.