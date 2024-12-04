Apple Watch Leads Strava’s Most Popular Running Devices in 2024, Surpassing Garmin

Discover how Apple Watch topped Garmin and other brands in Strava's 2024 running device popularity rankings.

Strava’s latest “Year in Sport: Trend Report” for 2024 has positioned the Apple Watch at the forefront of running technology, surpassing even the top Garmin watches in user preference. This annual review draws from extensive user data and surveys to shed light on the current favorites in running gear and technology trends.

Emerging Trends in Running and Fitness

Strava’s analysis reveals significant growth in social running and group activities, noting a 59% increase in group workouts. These often include breaks for coffee or rest, with a notable rise in days designated for recovery. Marathon participants specifically reported taking rest days 60% of the time during their training periods.

In terms of footwear, Nike dominates the preferences with the Nike Pegasus leading as the overall favorite. The Nike Vaporfly Next% and Nike Alphafly are the top choices for races and marathons, respectively. Among runners participating in 5Ks, the Apple Watch is particularly favored, while longer distances see a higher usage of Garmin devices. Despite this, the Apple Watch Series models, such as the Series 10, 9, 8, remain the top devices, closely followed by the more budget-friendly Apple Watch SE and the Garmin Forerunner 245.

For cycling enthusiasts, the preferred devices are the Garmin Edge 530, Garmin Edge 830, and the Wahoo ELEMNT BOLT V1, highlighting a diverse selection for different sporting needs.

Breaking Social Barriers and Growing Sports

Strava also points out a shift in demographic achievements, with Boomers and Gen X outpacing Millennials and Gen Z in both mileage and competitive achievements. Furthermore, women have shown to be 20% more likely to achieve competitive titles on Strava in 2024.

The platform notes a surge in weight training popularity among women, increasing by 25%, while there’s a 15% increase in men engaging in yoga or pilates, underscoring a broader diversification in fitness activities.

Strava recently faced criticism for changes to its API, which raised concerns among its user base about potential disruptions to the app ecosystem. Despite this, Strava remains committed to its platform, assuring that the new policies will impact less than 0.1% of all applications.

In 2024, the Apple Watch has not only led as the preferred running device on Strava but has also significantly influenced the broader trends in sports and fitness technology. As Strava continues to adapt and evolve, it maintains its pivotal role in shaping how technology integrates with personal fitness and community activities.