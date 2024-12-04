Changes to Edge Panels in Samsung’s One UI 7 Update

Samsung's One UI 7 update may restrict downloading Edge Panels from the Galaxy Store, impacting user customization options.

Samsung is gearing up to launch its latest update, One UI 7, which is anticipated to be one of its most impactful updates yet, leveraging Android 15. This update promises an array of new enhancements and features. However, amidst the excitement, there is growing concern among users about potential limitations concerning Edge availability in the Galaxy Store.

Potential Changes to Edge Panels Panels

First introduced over a decade ago, Edge Panels have become a staple for Samsung users, offering swift access to frequently used applications, widgets, and information such as weather updates and clipboard contents. This feature allows users to quickly access these tools with a simple swipe from any screen. However, recent discussions on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) reveal that Samsung might be planning changes that could affect how users interact with these panels.

Impact of One UI 7 on Edge Panels

Sources indicate that with the transition to One UI 7, users might face restrictions when trying to download new Edge Panels from the Galaxy Store post-update. According to user reports, Samsung has been notifying users about these changes. Specifically, if a user updates their device to One UI 7, they will no longer have the ability to download Edge Panels from the Galaxy Store. Nevertheless, there is a silver lining; Edge Panels that were downloaded prior to the update will remain accessible in the “My apps” section of the Galaxy Store.

Considerations for New and Existing Users

For users who update their existing devices to One UI 7, any Edge Panels already installed will still be operational. However, if these panels are uninstalled post-update, re-downloading them will not be an option. Moreover, for individuals purchasing new devices that come with One UI 7 pre-installed, previously downloaded panels will continue to be available for download from the Galaxy Store.