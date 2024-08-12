Apple’s Foray into Paid AI: A Long Road Ahead

The whispers of Apple venturing into the realm of premium, paid AI services have been growing louder. Analysts even suggested a potential price tag of ₹1600 ($20) per month. However, the reality appears to be less imminent, with the implementation likely several years away.

A Three-Year Timeline at Best

Mark Gurman, a highly regarded Apple analyst, tackled these rumors head-on in his newsletter. While he acknowledges Apple’s eventual goal to monetize its advanced AI capabilities, he anticipates a significant wait – at least three years – before such a model comes to fruition. Even this timeline, Gurman cautions, might be overly optimistic.

Apple’s Current AI Landscape

Apple’s present AI features, unveiled during WWDC, are largely reliant on on-device processing. This includes the revamped Siri, Genmoji, Image Playground, and enhancements to existing apps. Given that Apple is currently playing catch-up in the rapidly evolving AI landscape, charging for these relatively basic features at this stage would be a strategic misstep.

The Future of Apple’s AI

Gurman envisions a future where Apple introduces significantly more advanced AI capabilities beyond its current offerings. These features would likely be bundled into a subscription-based model, offering users access to cutting-edge AI functionalities. However, Gurman maintains that it will take Apple a considerable amount of time – a minimum of three years – to develop AI services sophisticated enough to justify a premium price.

Balancing Innovation and Monetization

Apple’s cautious approach to introducing paid AI services likely stems from its commitment to delivering a polished and valuable user experience. While the allure of immediate monetization is tempting, Apple seems to be prioritizing the development of genuinely groundbreaking AI capabilities that will truly enhance its ecosystem.

The Wait Continues

For now, those eagerly anticipating Apple’s foray into premium AI services will have to exercise patience. While the future of Apple’s AI is undoubtedly bright, it seems we’ll have to wait a few more years before witnessing the company’s full vision come to life.