TCS Empowers Croma with 100% In-Store Mobile Checkout: A Retail Game-Changer

TCS and Croma revolutionize retail with 100% in-store mobile checkout powered by TCS OmniStore. Faster, seamless omnichannel shopping experience leads the way.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global powerhouse in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, has ushered in a new era of retail by enabling 100% in-store mobile checkout across all Croma stores. This unprecedented feat, a first for the Indian retail industry, showcases the potential of technology to redefine the shopping experience.

TCS OmniStore: The Engine of Transformation

At the heart of this transformation is TCS OmniStore, an AI-powered unified composable commerce platform. This cutting-edge solution empowers Croma to deliver faster checkout and a seamless omnichannel shopping journey, bridging the gap between online and offline retail.

Microservices Architecture: Powering Flexibility and Scalability

The microservices-based architecture of TCS OmniStore equips Croma with the agility and adaptability required to thrive in the ever-evolving retail landscape. This includes an array of capabilities such as click-and-collect, scan and go, universal cart, and self-checkout, complemented by dynamic promotion management.

Reimagining Checkout: Faster, More Efficient

By embracing a cloud-based checkout model, Croma has eliminated the need for traditional onsite hardware, resulting in a billing process that is four times faster. This streamlined approach has also allowed Croma to optimize 83% of Bill Desk Space, freeing up valuable real estate for enhanced product displays and customer engagement.

Omnichannel Excellence: A Consistent Experience

This transformation goes beyond mere convenience. It enables Croma to provide a consistent shopping experience across all touchpoints, blurring the lines between online and offline retail. The ability to checkout from anywhere in-store fosters a sense of freedom and flexibility, enhancing customer satisfaction.

A Strategic Partnership

Croma’s expanded partnership with TCS in 2019 marked a pivotal moment in the company’s journey towards digital transformation. This collaboration underscores the importance of aligning business strategy with technological innovation.

Voices of Leadership

Shibashish Roy, Deputy CEO of Croma, articulated the company’s vision: “Many of today’s shoppers want to learn and shortlist products online—so when they arrive at the store, they can select the right items, check out, and be on their way out. Crafting a seamless, delightful omnichannel journey is, therefore, an imperative for us, and OmniStore is key to enabling it.”

Krishnan Ramanujam, President of the Consumer Business Group at TCS, echoed this sentiment, highlighting Croma’s proactive approach to multi-channel retail and the role of technology as a competitive differentiator.

The TCS-Croma partnership serves as a beacon for the retail industry, demonstrating how technology can be leveraged to elevate customer experience, streamline operations, and drive business growth. As the retail landscape continues to evolve, this collaboration sets a precedent for innovation and customer-centricity.