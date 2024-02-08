ASUS Launches Chromebook CM14 in India

ASUS India introduced the ASUS Chromebook CM14 (CM1402C2MA), a 14-inch laptop designed for productivity and entertainment. Powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor, it boasts up to 15 hours of battery life, offering users the freedom to stay productive all day. The device is equipped with Google Workspace, Android app support via Google Play, Linux app support, and comes with a 100 GB Google One cloud storage for a year. It features a lay-flat display, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and is built to endure everyday use with a metal-reinforced chassis that meets MIL-STD 810H US military standards.

Key Highlights:

Versatile design with a 180-degree hinge for easy content sharing.

Enhanced remote experience with privacy-focused webcam shutter and Face AE technology for improved photo and video chats.

Boosted productivity with all-day battery life, fast connectivity, and a large touchpad.

Comprehensive ChromeOS experience with full access to Google Workspace and Google Play.

Durable construction meeting MIL-STD 810H standards, with a focus on sustainability through the use of recycled materials.

Dinesh Sharma, Vice President at ASUS India, expressed enthusiasm about the new Chromebook, highlighting its long battery life, seamless Google app integration, and durability. The device has been designed to withstand the rigors of daily use and travel, meeting strict MIL-STD 810H US military tests for resilience.

The ASUS Chromebook CM14 is notable for its stylish Gravity Grey colorway and features designed to enhance user experience and productivity. These include a lay-flat display hinge, ASUS Antimicrobial Guard protection, and a spill-resistant keyboard. Enhanced remote work and study capabilities are ensured with features like Face Auto Exposure for the integrated webcam and privacy protection with a physical webcam shutter.

In terms of connectivity, the Chromebook CM14 offers Wi-Fi 6 support, enhanced by ASUS WiFi Master technology, ensuring stable and fast online access. Its large touchpad enhances user interaction, providing a comfortable and responsive experience.

The Chromebook CM14 not only provides access to a wide range of apps and services through Google Play but also ensures security and up-to-date software with automatic updates and built-in virus protection. Each purchase includes a 12-month Google One subscription, offering additional cloud storage and other benefits.

The ASUS Chromebook CM14 is available for purchase in India on Amazon India, priced at INR 26,990/-.